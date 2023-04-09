Mikal Bridges plays four seconds to extend streak in Nets' meaningless finale

The Nets concluded their regular season on Sunday against the team they will meet in the first round of the playoffs next weekend. But it would be a stretch to call what occurred at Barclays Center a playoff preview.

The Nets and 76ers, locked into the sixth and third seeds, respectively, in the Eastern Conference, rested their top players to keep everyone fresh and healthy.

For the record, the 76ers won, 134-105, to finish 54-28 and drop the Nets to 45-37 in advance of their upcoming rematch that counts, starting in Philadelphia.

Cam Thomas scored 46 points for the Nets, one short of his career high, missing several chances to surpass it late in the game.

Asked before the game what he hoped to get out of it, 76ers coach Doc Rivers said, “I’m just trying to get to see the end of the Masters, if you want me to be honest.”

The day’s most historically significant event lasted four seconds.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn revealed beforehand his plan for Mikal Bridges, who was in line to become the 42nd player in NBA history to play 83 games in a regular season, and to play in his 392nd consecutive game overall, the longest active streak in the league.

“I’m going to tell him that you're basically going to go into the game and you're going to foul and then I'm going to get your tail out of the game,” Vaughn said.

That was exactly what happened. With 11:56 left in the first quarter, Bridges fouled Shake Milton and went to the bench for good, replaced by David Duke Jr.

Before the game, Bridges told Newsday he supported Vaughn’s plan.

“Very reasonable,” he said. “I’m not hurting anything. The whole thing’s just resting as well as getting everybody else playing and getting more minutes. It’s good. Just go out there and get ready to cheer [for teammates].

“If this game was meant for something I still would have been playing. It’s cool, though. It’s an opportunity to be able to play every day. I’m just blessed.”

The 76ers led 36-21 after one quarter and by as many as 20 points in the second before the Nets rallied to cut the margin to six and settled for a 61-53 halftime deficit.

The crowd greeted the home team’s surge enthusiastically despite the patchwork lineups and lack of importance in the standings.

Thomas scored 19 first-half points and forward RaiQuan Gray had 12. Gray was signed to a two-way contract before the game and was making his NBA debut. He has spent the past two seasons with the Long Island Nets. He finished with 16 points.

The Nets again made a run late in the third quarter, trailing by only five on two occasions. But the 76ers led 100-92 after three. At that point Thomas had 42 points. It was his fourth 40-point game this season.

The 76ers pulled away in the final quarter.

Before the game Spencer Dinwiddie, who did not play, thanked fans for welcoming him back to the team when he was traded from Dallas for Kyrie Irving in February.

“We appreciate you,” he told the crowd. Then he turned to the 76ers and told fans the Nets would need their support in trying to take down the 76ers in the playoffs.