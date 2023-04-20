Nets need to play faster in Game 3 vs. Sixers

As the Nets return to Barclays Center for Games 3 and 4, one thing is on coach Jacque Vaughn’s mind: the need for speed.

Through two games against the 76ers in this first-round series, Vaughn has been disappointed with his team’s lack of pace. It’s led to both lack of scoring and the 76ers picking them apart by dominating inside and on second-chance shots.

The slower tempo is a factor in the Nets being down 0-2 and it has to change with the series back home Thursday.

“I think we can play faster. It is without a doubt we're playing below the pace that we averaged during the season. So we have to increase that,” Vaughn said Wednesday.

Pace typically slows down in the playoffs where half-court offense matters more than transition. But the Nets, who play at one of the slowest paces in the league, have been bogged down more than usual.

The Nets averaged about 99 possessions per game in the regular season, which was 23rd among 30 teams. Through two playoff games, it’s down to 91 possessions per game.

That favors the 76ers, who’ve been methodical running the offense through center Joel Embiid and getting more three-point shots to fall. It’s also helped they’ve outscored the Nets 39-3 on second-chance points.

Since the Nets lack players who can create shots besides Mikal Bridges, Vaughn thinks upping the pace will lead to better looks from more players.

“We're trying to play collectively as a unit and we need each other to help each other out to get high-quality shots,” Vaughn said. “So it just puts it at a premium that we play faster, get shots earlier, especially when they're matched up to our advantage.”

The Nets are searching for answers at this point. They’re not getting balanced scoring like the 76ers. They’ve conceded offensive rebounds from double-teaming Embiid. They forced 19 turnovers in Game 2 and still lost by double figures.

Perhaps a familiar setting can help them find a quicker rhythm that’s more effective. For Spencer Dinwiddie, it’ll also lead to fewer rushed shots against the 76ers' defense late in the shot clock.

“The best quality shots typically are early in the shot clock, just by the numbers and the points per possession,” Dinwiddie said. “We just have to have better . . . recognition and get into our plays quicker. That’s one of the things that in this series so far we haven’t done a great job at.”

They also have to cash in on turnovers, which help get them in transition. The Nets scored 22 points off 19 turnovers Monday. But, in the second quarter when they forced seven turnovers, the Nets managed only five points off them.

That quarter was the Nets’ best showing as they led 49-44 at halftime. But it’s hard to win many games when you can’t convert mistakes into enough points or shoot just 37.5% from the field.

The good news is role players tend to perform better at home. Add in that the Nets were more pleased with their defensive pressure in Game 2, there’s hope they can capitalize better on those mistakes over the next two games.

They have to if the Nets want to force a Game 5 in Philadelphia. The 76ers have controlled the tempo so far by being physical. For the Nets, returning home means picking up the pace and riding the Barclays Center crowd’s momentum to see more shots fall.

“I think that’ll help us a lot, just playing faster and everybody getting into space and transition," Nic Claxton said. "Just putting up a lot of threes and guys just playing and not thinking a lot."