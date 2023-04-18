Nets might need to go small to stay in playoff series against 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — Does size matter for the Nets? It might not if they want to bounce back in Game 3 Thursday at Barclays Center.

The Nets have tried several strategies to slow down the 76ers to little avail. As they face a 2-0 deficit returning home, going with smaller lineups might be the plan to help extend their season.

In the second quarter Monday, it worked at first as the Nets went on a 16-6 run with Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O’Neale and Cam Johnson on the floor with Dorian Finney-Smith and Joe Harris rotating as the fifth man.

The smaller lineup helped increase the pace and space the floor while creating turnovers. For a time, it worked as the Nets built a 10-point lead despite Johnson, at 6-8, being their tallest player on the court.

The 76ers also had seven turnovers in the period. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn wanted the Nets to shoot at least 40 three-pointers Monday and they took 42.

“The shots were wide open and so this is great by our guys believing in each other and spraying that thing around,” Vaughn said. “We got some really good looks, whether that was penetration at the rim [or] drive and kick and getting your teammates shots.”

The problem, however, was that more shots didn’t fall. While Johnson was 5-for-7 in the period, the rest of the Nets were just 3-for-13. For the game, the Nets shot just 37.5% from the field and made 13 three-pointers.

It’s possible more shots fall at home, but the Nets definitely need them to. Dinwiddie is shooting 38.5% through two games and Finney-Smith has taken only 12 shots. O’Neale was 2-for-11 Monday.

O’Neale made up for it with a solid job defending Joel Embiid in the first half. Despite being just 6-4, eight inches smaller than Embiid, O’Neale’s physical play slowed him down as the 76ers center took just two shots in the second quarter.

“I was just trying to make things tough for him and not let him catch the ball. You know, try to beat him to the spot, just be myself,” O’Neale said.

That strategy wasn’t as effective in the second half as he picked up four fouls. Vaughn conceded Embiid’s size also wore O’Neale down. Yet with Day’Ron Sharpe benched for Game 2 and Nic Claxton playing only 21 minutes, O’Neale could be asked again to be Embiid’s primary defender.

Going small also means giving up more rebounds, an area the 76ers have dominated through two games. The 76ers had 23 more rebounds in Game 2 and had 13 offensive rebounds to the Nets’ five.

Not playing Sharpe means losing a valuable offensive rebounder. Johnson said that it’s on the rest of the team to fill that gap.

“I don’t think that’s an area where we can just lay down and accept the fact that they’re out rebounding us,” Johnson said. “Tobias [Harris] is sneaking in there with five offensive rebounds. I think we just got to continue to do a better job of putting bodies on them.”

It could also be a tweak in a rare game plan that worked. The Nets might lean on giving up size again Thursday, but if playing fast and shooting more works for longer stretches, they’ll take it if it means keeping their season alive.