Lapse late in first half dooms Nets in blowout loss to 76ers

After the Nets lost Thursday, coach Jacque Vaughn noted his team can’t have scoring droughts like how they ended the first half.

That advice wasn’t heeded Sunday in their 121-99 loss to the 76ers at Barclays Center. They limped into halftime after giving up a 20-5 run that was similar to their collapse in Miami three days earlier.

Mikal Bridges gave the Nets (6-7) a 44-41 lead on a mid-range jump shot with 4:05 left in the second quarter. But the 76ers scored the next 15 points as the Nets missed seven consecutive shots.

Joel Embiid started the run with a three-point play and De’Anthony Melton ended it with a dunk. Day’Ron Sharpe stopped the bleeding with a dunk with 35.8 seconds left.

Tyrese Maxey sent the 76ers (10-3) into the locker room happy with a three-pointer just before the halftime buzzer. The Nets, who were swept by the 76ers in the first round of last season’s playoffs, could only shake their heads down 61-49.

“I think the biggest message to the group during that time is finishing quarters,” Vaughn said pregame. “There’s momentum shifts that happen throughout the course of the game. You don’t want those at the end of quarters, especially going into halftime.”

The momentum definitely stayed with the 76ers as they pushed the lead to 27 points in the third. The Nets, meanwhile, finished with their season-low in points this season and fell to 2-6 against teams with winning records.

If the 76ers was another litmus test against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Nets flunked. Their plan was to limit Maxey and Embiid by living with other players scoring.

It worked, sort of. Even with Dennis Smith Jr. sidelined with a sprained back, the Nets’ defense had Maxey shoot 2-for-8 to start the game. Melton picked up the slack with 15 first-half points and Embiid had 22 points.

Maxey did had eight assists before halftime and broke free in the third quarter with nine points. He finished with 25 points and 10 assists while Embiid was one assist shy of a triple double with 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

The Nets shot 45.7% from three-point range but didn’t help themselves with 14 turnovers or allowing the 76ers to shoot 50% on threes.

Lonnie Walker IV gave the Nets an early boost in the first by driving through a wave of 76ers defenders and dunking on two of them. Walker had a season-high 26 points, his NBA-leading fourth game off the bench with at least 20 points.

Bridges added 18 points while shooting an efficient 8-for-12 from the field. After starting the year shooting 26.9% on three-pointers through 10 games, he’s 7-for-13 in his last three games after going 2-for-2 Sunday.

Nic Claxton added 10 points and nine rebounds. It wasn’t enough as another first half drought showed the Nets’ limitations against the best of the East.

