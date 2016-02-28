Nets beat Jazz behind solid efforts by Thaddeus Young, Brook Lopez

SALT LAKE CITY — Thaddeus Young had 21 points and eight rebounds while Brook Lopez added 19 to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Wayne Ellington had 16 points for the Nets, who broke a three-game losing streak to the Jazz extending to last season.

Gordon Hayward scored 27 points and Rudy Gobert chipped in 12 points, a season-high 19 rebounds and six blocks to lead Utah. Rodney Hood scored 15 points while Derrick Favors added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

It wasn’t enough to keep Utah from losing at home to an Eastern Conference opponent for just the second time in nine games.