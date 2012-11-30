Nets' Brook Lopez has mild sprain in right foot

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Brook Lopez's foot is barking again, but Billy King insists the Nets center won't be sidelined for very long.

The Nets said Thursday that Lopez has a mild sprain in his right foot, an injury he suffered in the third quarter of Wednesday night's win over the Celtics in Boston. X-rays taken here Thursday were negative. King, the Nets' general manager, made it clear that Lopez's current pain isn't related to the two right foot injuries that caused him to miss all but six games last season.

King said Lopez is feeling discomfort in a different area, specifically near the top of his foot. He is expected to miss the next two games.

"The concern is he had a pain and it being the same foot -- that's why we got the X-ray, just to make sure that there was nothing done to the previous injury," King said. "If it had been Deron Williams and he had that pain, we probably wouldn't have gotten an X-ray. But I think the fact that Brook has had some history with the foot, we wanted to make sure exactly what we were dealing with.

"The X-ray was identical. The doctor had the previous X-ray and this X-ray. Dr. Riley [Williams] had it as well and everybody agreed there's been no change. There's nothing there that's a fracture or anything."

Lopez broke the fifth metatarsal of his right foot last December. He had a small fracture in his right ankle in March, though the Nets initially said it was just a sprain. Two weeks later, they announced a CT scan of Lopez's foot revealed a line that signaled a slight break, and he sat out the final 28 games.

Lopez, who signed a four-year, $60-million deal in the offseason and is averaging 18.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, believed it was just a sprained ankle this time around. But when the adrenaline wore off after the game and he still was feeling pain, he huddled with trainer Tim Walsh and they decided to play it safe and have him examined.

That's why King was anxious to hear Lopez's latest diagnosis.

"There was concern, but when Timmy told me where the location is, I felt better," he said. "But until you hear that the X-rays [are negative] . . . I remember when Timmy told me when he first fractured it in the Knicks game in the preseason [last December], and he said we'll do X-rays as a precaution. Then I remember the doctor from the Knicks coming out to tell me it was a break.

"So until you get the confirmation that there's nothing in the X-rays that are negative, that's a positive reaction, I guess. You look forward to them saying the X-rays are negative. But yeah, there was concern."