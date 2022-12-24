Nets stay on roll against first-place Bucks, win eighth straight

There sometimes felt like there was a little asterisk next to this Nets winning streak, an unspoken “but.”

Yes, the Nets are playing well … but they’ve gone up against a lot of undermanned teams. Yes, they’ve dominated, but the schedule hasn’t been all that hard. On Friday, though, Giannis Antetokounmpo rolled into Barclays Center with that bomb cyclone known as the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Nets responded by making a mockery out of any perceived asterisk. No ifs, ands or buts about it.

The Nets took a lead midway through the first quarter and never relinquished it, putting together a complete performance against the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks, beating them, 118-100, for their eighth win in a row and 12th of their last 13. This, two days after beating Golden State without Kyrie Irving, and with another test against the Cavaliers on Monday.

The Nets had six players score in double digits: Kevin Durant scored 24 and Irving showed no ill effects from the sore calf that kept him out of the previous game, and scored 18 points, 14 in a 33-25 fourth quarter. Nic Claxton matched a career high with 19 points and Ben Simmons had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 26 points and 13 rebounds, but had seven turnovers.

The Nets had 30 assists, led by Simmons with eight.

“We’re coming for everybody, man,” Claxton said in his on-court postgame interview.

Sure seems like it.

The Nets' early domination took forms large and small. There was Irving’s no-look alley oop to Claxton with five minutes left in the first quarter that got Barclays on its feet, and there were the 13 first-quarter assists. When Durant sat, they didn’t wilt, and when Antetokounmpo took control, the damage was limited.

“When you’re playing a high-level team like this, those little things will definitely stick out,” Jacque Vaughn said before the game. “This is a ‘have to’ night. You have to box out. You have to rebound. You have to get 50-50 balls. You have to sprint back every single time in transition. If not, you pay for it. So this is a ‘have to night’ tonight.”

The Nets led 60-47 at the half — the 13-point margin their largest of the game at that point — and were shooting 50% from the floor and 8-for-16 from three, with two treys apiece from Durant, Royce O’Neale (17 points for the game), and T.J. Warren, who had 10 of his 12 points off the bench in the first half. Pivotally, they kept pace with the second-best rebounding team in the league (22 rebounds each).

The Bucks, though, were never going to go quietly, even if the Nets were able to hold on in the third. They led by as many as 23 with 5:50 left in that quarter before the Bucks closed out the quarter on a 21-8 run, going into the fourth down by just 10. Antetokounmpo scored 10 points in that span.

"Giannis is going to get through us sometimes and we're not going to overreact," Vaughn said. "I think overall our guys responded extremely well."

O’Neale hit a running three with 5:40 left in the game to kick off a 14-3 run that gave the Nets a 113-92 advantage with 3:05 to go, punctuated by Irving’s midcourt steal and pull-up three.

Pivotally, it showed the Nets could play a complete game, something that was lacking early in the season. And that they wouldn’t allow a big-time opponent to bully them.

“It was a really good effort for our guys and really focused,” Vaughn said. “I think we answered a lot of questions.”