Kevin Durant scores 44 points but Bulls end Nets' win streak at 12

CHICAGO — It’s almost impossible to overstate how much has changed since the Nets and the Bulls last played each other.

The Nets, who were flirting with a franchise low point when the two team teams met at the Barclays Center on Nov. 1, entered Wednesday’s game at the United Center playing better than any team in the NBA. Their 12-game winning streak was the longest in the NBA this season and the second longest in team history.

Yet, despite all that momentum, the Nets couldn’t get past the Bulls again and were defeated, 121-112.

“We could not get over the hump and we were playing catchup the whole night,” said Nets coach Jacque Vaughn about his team that fell behind by double digits in the first four minutes and was never able to regain the lead.

The loss was the Nets first since they were defeated by the Boston Celtics, 103-93, at the Barclays Center on Nov. 4. The Nets were in 12th place in the Eastern Conference when the streak began. A win over the Bulls would have tied the Nets (25-13) with the Celtics for first place in the conference. They are now a full game behind.

“It’s good to have winning streaks but we are more concerned with how we’re playing,” Kevin Durant said.

“We’re chasing perfection every time. Looking forward to the next practice and next game to see how we will get better.”

The loss overshadowed another terrific performance by Durant, who scored a game-high 44 points on 15-for-22 shooting. The Nets trailed by double digits early in the game and gave up 40 points in the first quarter. The closest they could get was three points in the final period.

Kyrie Irving added 25 points for the Nets and Seth Curry had 22, including going 6-for-7 from three-point range.

The Bulls (17-21) have played well against elite teams, scoring wins over the Nets, Milwaukee and Miami in the past two weeks. They had six players in double figures against the against Nets and were led by DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams, who each scored 22 points.

Still the Nets are in a much better position than they were when they lost to the Bulls on Nov. 1. That loss dropped the Nets to 2-6 after losing a 108-99 game to the Bulls at the Barclays Center on Nov. 1. Coach Steve Nash had been fired the morning of that game and Vaughn had been elevated to interim head coach.

What’s more, there was mounting pressure on the Nets to do something about Irving, who days before had tweeted a link to an antisemitic movie. Irving finished with just four points on 2-for-12 shooting in that Nov. 1 game, and the Nets were the biggest disappointment in the league.

Since losing to the Bulls in November, the Nets have gone 23-8 and transformed themselves into the contender everyone thought they might be at the beginning of the season.

Even more stunning has been the transformation of Irving, who was eventually suspended eight games for linking to the movie.

Since Irving returned on Nov. 20 from his eight-game suspension, the Nets have won 18 of 22 games.

During that stretch, Irving has been averaging 25.0 points per game while shooting 42.3% from three-point range.

What’s most impressive is that Durant is averaging 28.8 points over the same time period.

For the first time since the Nets won the Durant sweepstakes, fans are getting to see what their two healthy superstars can do over an extended period.

“The great thing is they are capable of doing it. Both are unbelievable scoring machines,” Vaughn said.

“Early in the year, Kevin was doing it in various ways. We posted him a bunch and he was a hub for us which we talked about at the time. I think Ky is in a great space and rhythm right now with his three-ball going in which sets his game to another level.

“I do think those two can continue to play this way. I just really believe in them. I think they are that good.”