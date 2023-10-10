Nets' Cam Thomas working to become a more well-rounded player

LAS VEGAS — Cam Thomas didn’t know he was starting Monday’s preseason opener until shootaround. But the third-year guard wasted no time looking comfortable.

Thomas’ 26 points led the Nets in their preseason loss to the Lakers at T-Mobile Arena. His 17-point third quarter conjured memories of last season when his streak of three 40-point games drew buzz around the NBA.

“I was just playing the game. Whatever the game needed, I was going to do,” Thomas said. “I made a few passes and in the second half is when my scoring got going. I was just reading the game, playing the game.”

In the third quarter, he and Lakers guard Austin Reaves gave the crowd a thrilling show by trading three-pointers on five consecutive possessions. Thomas made three three-pointers to Reaves’ two.

Thomas scored two of those three-pointers in Reaves’ face, but Reaves returned the favor by making his shots with Thomas guarding him. It was a reminder that defense is one of several areas coach Jacque Vaughn wants to see Thomas improve to earn more playing time.

So far in training camp, Thomas has shown more effort to do so along with playmaking and other areas. It’s why Vaughn rewarded the third-year guard with a start.

“In golf, in tennis, you can bring your own ball, your own shoes and your own racket. We play a team sport,” Vaughn said. “I think [Cam] has done a really good job of understanding how to fit his game into the Brooklyn Nets and how he still can flourish playing team basketball.”

The question is, can Thomas be consistent doing it? His 17-point third quarter came as the Nets rested their other four starters and the Lakers rested three.

It reminded how Thomas’ four 40-point games occurred last season. The first three came with the Nets’ roster in flux around February’s trade deadline. His final one came in the regular-season finale with the Nets and 76ers resting key players.

Ultimately, the goal for Thomas is to be more well-rounded without sacrificing his scoring. There will be games like Monday where he gets 14 or more shots, and games where he won’t get as many.

To his credit, he’s finding other ways to contribute. While his scoring stood out against the Lakers, he also showed a willingness to set teammates up and an understanding of what Vaughn needs from him.

“Having a full training camp, knowing what [Vaughn] expects, knowing how he wants the team ran, that’s really helped me a lot,” Thomas said. “So it helped me with what I wanted to work on this summer.”

If fans want to parse through Vaughn’s words when he discusses Thomas, it’s clear defense and facilitating are his path toward more minutes as much as scoring. But it’s also clear Thomas’ scoring is a skill unlike most on the Nets’ roster.

Monday's preseason game provides hope Thomas can take even more strides in year three besides just his lethal scoring.

“He’s grown tremendously over the past few months. Just his IQ, the way he’s playing the game,” Ben Simmons said. “I think he’s slowed down a little bit. Taking the right shots, finding guys when they’re open, but at the same time, he’s still being him. He’s able to get a bucket.”