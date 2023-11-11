Nets' Ben Simmons remains sidelined with hip soreness

BOSTON — Ben Simmons played five of the Nets’ six games without any concerns. So naturally, some might feel worried that he missed his second consecutive game Friday night.

Coach Jacque Vaughn tried to reassure everyone that Simmons’ hip soreness was, to his knowledge, unrelated to his previous back issues. He stated that the hip was aggravated Monday on a play where he received a pass that hit him too hard.

“[Simmons] received treatment, and he'll continue to receive treatment,” Vaughn said pregame. “Just not in the place where all parties around feel comfortable with him playing at the levels that he's been playing it. We’ll continue to be day-to-day with this thing.”

Simmons’ status for Sunday’s home game against the Wizards remains to be determined.

Simmons has looked healthy when he’s played with no lingering side effects of the back injury that limited him to 42 games last season. Yet Vaughn was optimistic this injury happened in the moment and isn’t connected.

He also cited how his improved relationship with Simmons has led to more dialogue and trust. Last season, Vaughn conceded he didn’t understand sometimes when Simmons struggled to move on the court due to his back.

But now, he’s confident this injury is its own thing and not a sign of greater worry.

“I don't think we have a point to even walk down that avenue,” Vaughn said. “He aggravated his hip in the game the other night. For me, it's just that simple. Other players have missed games from aggravation from ankles and shins and hamstrings. It's all in the same bucket.

“Ben has earned the right just like the other players to get hurt, come back, be a player, try to get back on the floor, have the confidence to be a teammate, all those things. I don't put him differently than any other player.”