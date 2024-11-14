Wednesday night, the Nets found out what they missed last Friday against the Celtics — two All-Stars are harder to stop than one.

Jaylen Brown was injured for the first meeting between these teams, but the Nets got a full taste of Brown and Jayson Tatum working in tandem, carrying the Celtics to a 139-114 win at Barclays Center.

It didn’t matter the Nets (5-7) shot 51.3% from the floor and 44.2% on threes. The Celtics (10-3) countered it by making 22-of-46 from beyond the arc for a season-high mark of 47.8%, a complete reverse of the Nets holding them to a season-worst 26.4% (14-of-53) on threes last Friday.

It also prompted coach Jordi Fernandez to call out his team’s effort after being outscored 74-54 in the second half.

“I’m okay with losing but I’m not okay with, at one point of the game, not fighting,” Fernandez said. “We played a pretty good half against a very good team and we come out of the half and we kept fighting, it was not going our way. But you can never, ever, ever, ever quit or look defeated, whatever the case may be.”

The Nets trailed 72-68 in the third before giving up a 13-2 run. Tatum scored 15 points in the period and finished with 36 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds after scoring 33 in the first Nets’ defeat.

Brown had 24 points and 12 rebounds. The Celtics also had 14 second-chance points in the second half, while the Nets had zero.

The Nets were without Ben Simmons (left calf tightness) and Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle sprain). Simmons felt the injury after shootaround and was ruled out pregame.

Adding further insult, the Nets were out rebounded 44-33, including giving up 12 offensive boards. It was the opposite of what they did five nights prior when they out-rebounded the Celtics 51-39.

“We just let them stomp on our necks. Definitely had more fight,” said Ziaire Williams.

Williams had a season-high 23 points, including 16 in the first half. Cam Thomas had 17 points and Dennis Schroder had 16.

The Nets entered the game eighth in opponent three-point percentage, but the defending NBA champions wrecked their defense by finding open looks while Tatum and Brown took turns scoring at will.

Tatum had 13 points in the first quarter, including 11 in the final 2:15 to trim a Nets’ 13-point lead to two. Brown had 13 points in the second, helping turn a Nets’ 45-39 lead into a 55-55 tie.

It didn’t help that the Nets allowed the Celtics to take 14 more shots and were outrebounded 43-33. If anything, it showed how nearly perfect they had to be last week to push the defending champions to overtime.

Payton Prichard added 23 points off the bench for the Celtics, including 5-of-9 on threes.

“Last game, they got a lot of open looks, they just missed and today they just made those shots,” said Nic Claxton.

The schedule gets no easier this weekend with two games against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Friday’s game is also the Nets’ first NBA Cup game.

The Nets, who’ve lost three of their last four games, finally have hit their roughest patch of their early season.

Claxton took an eight-second pause before beginning his thoughts and he agreed with Fernandez’s blunt assessment that the Nets couldn't afford to play without showing effort again.

“We need to play hard, like that’s not the way you lose,” Claxton said. “You never want to lose games, but that’s not the way that you lose. We didn’t fight all the way through.”

Fernandez honored by hometown

Earlier this week, Fernandez was honored by his hometown of Badalona, Spain, with the Venus of Badalona award, designating him a “favorite son.”

Fernandez is only the fifth person to receive the honor. Badalona mayor Xavier Garcia Albiol flew to New York this week to present him with a replica of the Venus of Badalona statue and a necklace featuring the city crest.

“To get this award just means the world to me,” Fernandez said before the game. “Just to represent my city. Not just for me, but also my parents.”