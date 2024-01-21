Nets collapse late vs. Clippers, allow 22-0 fourth-quarter run in loss

LOS ANGELES — The Nets last multi-city road trip was a disaster. A four-game mess where they lacked effort and ended with disheartening losses on a back-to-back.

This current three-game trip appeared to be the opposite as they led the Clippers through three quarters Sunday. However, the Nets imploded at Crypto.com Arena, losing 125-114 after giving up a 22-0 run in the final 5:33.

Whatever goodwill the Nets gained from Friday’s win over the Lakers was wasted. The Nets (17-25) missed their final nine shots. Kawhi Leonard scored 14 points during that run that slowly sapped the Nets’ resolve.

The Nets led by 18 points just before the end of the third quarter. But after playing with pace and keeping the Clippers (27-14) off balance, they slowed down in the fourth as the Clippers went small and threw them off balance.

“We tried to pick on matchups and the NBA is not going to allow you to do that,” coach Jacque Vaughn said.

“They were able to load up and start blitzing us a little bit and sending two people at a few guys. When we were playing fast and making them react to us, we had the advantage.

“When we slowed the ball down in the fourth quarter and let them use their size, length and strength against us, this is what’s going to happen.”

If the trip started in disappointment with a last-second loss at the Trail Blazers, it ended in bewilderment.

The Nets led for all but the final 2:50 of the game and led by 114-103 after a steal and layup by Mikal Bridges.

That shot ended up as their last salvo.

After Norman Powell made a three-pointer that brought the Clippers within 114-113, Leonard scored 10 of the final 12 points.

Leonard had 21 points despite shooting 6-for-15. Bridges led the Nets with 26 points, 20 coming in the first half.

“They went small," Bridges said."Red everything and then we were stuck. Didn’t know what to do, how to break it.”

For 3 1⁄2 quarters, the Nets were in control from the opening trip. Bridges made a three-pointer in the first eight seconds and the Nets raced out to a 16-0 lead. Even when the Clippers responded with an 18-2 run, the Nets pushed back with a pair of consecutive shots by Dennis Smith Jr.

But a lack of poise down the stretch did them in. Nic Claxton missed an ill-advised three-point shot, just his second attempt of the season. Cam Thomas was called for traveling and on the next play, Leonard gave the Clippers their first lead at 115-114.

Thomas had 20 points and tied his career-high with six assists but had four turnovers. Claxton had 16 points, as did Spencer Dinwiddie.

“Just being up by so much throughout the game and then to have a fourth quarter collapse like that it was kind of tough,” Thomas said.

“It happens but we just got to stick to the game plan, stick to what we were doing that was working on and just finish it out, get stops.”

Dennis Smith Jr. added 13 points off the bench for the Nets.

Russell Westbrook had 23 points for the Clippers while James Harden added 24 points.

The Nets start a five-game homestead Tuesday, beginning with the Knicks. Friday’s win signaled that they perhaps turned a corner but Sunday reminded them they still have quite a ways to go to be a more consistent team.

“Very disappointing. We played a good game,” Smith said. “We blew it.”