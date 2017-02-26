Nets get three-day breather after back-to-back games during road trip

OAKLAND — After their game against the Warriors on Saturday night at Oracle Arena, the Nets entered a rare three-day interlude in their schedule that allowed them the luxury of settling into their Bay Area accommodations. But it won’t be a vacation from their woes.

The Nets will get a full day off Sunday to recover from a back-to-back, and coach Kenny Atkinson plans to put them through training camp-style practices tomorrow and Tuesday before they fly to Sacramento for a Wednesday night game that is the third of an eight-game road trip.

“We’ve got to be a little bit like in training camp mode, I mean, without burning our guys out,” Atkinson said. “They had a while off at the All-Star break. We’ll have two good days to get shortened training camp practices. I think it’s important. Our guys need it. I’m looking forward to it.”

Asked if the timing is fortunate considering the long road ahead, Atkinson said, “Yeah, I think after this stretch, there’s no more two days [off together], so we really need to take advantage of these two days to sharpen our games.”

LeVert sits out

Rookie forward Caris Le Vert, who made his second career start Friday night in Denver, sat out Saturday night because of illness and was replaced in the starting lineup by Joe Harris. “Caris is a little under the weather, nothing too serious,” Atkinson said.

The Warriors’ Kevin Durant stayed on the bench with his 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game because of a left hand contusion.

Rim shots

Forward Quincy Acy is running on the side and progressing from his ankle sprain, but he hasn’t yet been cleared to rejoin practice. “I would love to integrate him into those [Bay Area] practices,” Atkinson said, “but we’ll wait for the performance team to give the green light.” . . . Plans call for current Warriors star Steph Curry and Golden State Hall of Famer Chris Mullin, now coaching St. John’s, to take a walk-and-talk through Central Park next weekend for ESPN when the Warriors visit.