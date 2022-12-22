Nets, minus Kyrie Irving, romp past Golden State with 91-point first half

It is not how you start but how you finish.

All things being equal, though, the Nets wouldn’t mind getting off to good starts.

A task, for at least one night, which wasn’t terribly difficult even without Kyrie Irving, whom the team announced 50 minutes before tipoff would miss Wednesday’s 143-113 rout of Golden State with what Jacque Vaughn called “tightness” in his right calf during the coach’s late-afternoon news conference at Barclays Center.

According to Vaughn, Irving complained of discomfort following pregame shooting and was getting “checked out a little bit” by the team’s medical staff. Following the decision to sit Irving, the Nets announced the move on the team’s public relations Twitter account.

Irving, who watched the game from the bench, was replaced in the starting lineup by Joe Harris. The remaining starters were Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale, and Nic Claxton.

Durant was one of nine Nets to finish in double-figure scoring with 23, 21 of which came in the first half. Edmond Sumner had 16, O’Neale finished with 14, Patty Mills contributed 13, both Seth Curry and T.J. Warren added 12 off the bench. Harris poured in 11, and Claxton and Simmons had 10 points.

Irving also sat out the Nets’ 136-133 win over the Pacers in Indiana on Dec. 10. In that case, Irving was one of eight regulars who were given the game off after having played the night prior. In the 14 games Irving has played post-suspension, he hasn’t scored fewer than 14 points, and is coming off a 38-point performance against the Pistons on Sunday.

Normally it would not be a net positive to take on the defending NBA champions without one of the most skilled players in the league. But in this case, the timing could not have worked out better for the Nets (20-12) as Golden State (15-18) was without Stephen Curry (left shoulder subluxation) and Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain) due to injuries, and Steve Kerr decided to give Klay Thompson the night off since Golden State was coming off a 132-94 blowout loss to the Knicks on Tuesday night.

Against the Nets, Golden State's starting lineup was comprised of Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney.

So it was not overly surprising that the Nets led 23-10 exactly five minutes into the game, and 46-17 at the end of the first quarter. Which had to please Vaughn, who had expressed concern about his team’s suboptimal starts against the Raptors and Pistons. The Nets had fallen behind by 18 and 17 points, respectively, in those games before storming back to win.

The 46 points was a season-high for points in the first quarter and for points in any quarter. By halftime, the Nets led by 40, 91-51. The 91 points was a franchise-high for points in any half, and the third-most points scored in a half in league history. Phoenix scored 107 points in a half against Denver on Nov. 10, 1990, and Golden State had tallied 92 against Chicago on Oct. 29, 2018.

With the outcome decided for all intents and purposes, both Vaughn and Kerr gave their bench players extended playing time in the second half.

James Wiseman led Golden State with 30 off the bench. Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Moody added 17 apiece. Ty Jerome chipped in with 14. Poole finished with 13.