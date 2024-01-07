Nets guarantee deals to Harry Giles III, Trendon Watford for rest of season

Neither Harry Giles III or Trendon Watford thought about Sunday much besides it being just another game day. But it was important for their immediate future.

Coach Jacque Vaughn broke the news before the game that Giles and Watford's contract would become fully guaranteed. Sunday was the last day NBA teams could do so for the remainder of the season.

“Dinner is on those two,” Vaughn said jokingly.

The Nets also freed up a two-way roster spot this weekend by waiving guard Armoni Brooks, who appeared in 10 games.

Watford said the news made him feel even more like part of the Nets. Giles yelled across the locker room that they’re “officially official.”

Watford showed his value as a backup point when injuries affected Dennis Smith Jr. and Cam Thomas. His size and ability to rebound helped as much as his ability to run the offense with the second unit.

“I just wanted to grind and work hard and get my opportunity to prove that I belong and I think I did that,” said Watford, who played in 25 games “Now it feels good to get that . . . pressure off my back, but just to get the curiosity just out my mind about the date.”

Giles and Watford will make just over $2 million this season.

For Giles, who’s played 10 games, there was relief after he first signed an Exhibit 9 contract. He went from not having a guaranteed roster spot in training camp to reaching another goal in his comeback after not playing the past two seasons because of to injuries.

Now he and Watford can remain focused on the season knowing their spots are set.

“I'm trying to just keep working. Still be who I want be, man, the goal is still the same,” Giles said. “Just because things didn't happen yet this far, doesn't mean it won't happen this year, next year. So I'm not getting discouraged.”