Nets stagger to finish line, but pull out win over Hawks to end 6-1 homestand

It took a two-week homestand and seven games, but the Nets may be back traveling the arc of an NBA contender.

Brooklyn wasn’t exactly inspiring as it blew a lead it had held since the first quarter in the fourth but managed to pull out a 120-116 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at Barclays Center and complete a 6-1 homestand. The Nets got home a sub-.500 team and now emerge 15-12 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

More important, the team is close to becoming whole with Ben Simmons and T.J. Warren returning from injuries. Simmons returned to face Atlanta after missing four games to a calf strain. Warren got back Dec. 2 after missing all of 2021-22 and the first 23 games this season working back from a foot fracture. Both made solid contributions to back the top-shelf performances of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the victory.

Nic Claxton missed the game with right hamstring discomfort that the team didn’t deem serious enough to even send him for medical testing.

Durant had 34 points on 14-for-25 shooting and Irving scored 33 points on 11-for-21 shooting to lead the way for the Nets. Warren had 14 points and Simmons had six points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Nets. Trae Young had 33 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 31 points for Atlanta.

The Nets twice led by 12 in the first three quarters. And though Atlanta was playing without its second-, third- and fourth-leading scorers – Dejounte Murray (ankle), De’Andre Hunter (hip) and John Collins (ankle) – the Hawks managed to come back while Durant was on the bench in the fourth quarter and snag a lead shortly before he returned with 6:45 to play.

Onyeka Okongwu had a tip-in and a putback for a 107-103 Hawks lead. The Nets finally took back the lead on a Durant three-pointer with 3:17 to play for a 111-109 edge and pushed the margin to four points when Durant found a cutting Joe Harris on a break for a reverse layup.

When Harris found Durant for a three-pointer with 1:09 to play the Nets were up 116-111.

With the margin 116-113 in the final minute, the Nets got a pair of offensive rebounds and then Curry was fouled and made a pair of free throws to seal the win.

The Nets led by as much as 12 in the first half, weren’t tight on defense and let Atlanta draw even late in the second quarter before going to halftime ahead, 68-64. The Nets shot 66% from the floor before halftime, but the Hawks made 56%.

Durant had a blistering first quarter with 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting for a 36-30 lead, however Simmons was a major contributor over the first 6:15 of the period. He had six points on 3-for-3 shooting to go with three rebounds and three assists.

The Nets threatened to break away. Seth Curry drained a three-pointer, drew a foul and made the free throw for a four-point play and a 44-32 lead with 6:36 left in the half. The Hawks’ Young and Bogdanovic made sure they didn’t.

Bogdanovic had 13 points including three treys and Young had eight of his 19 first-half points in the second quarter to tighten things up. When Young made a short jumper with 1:21 left, the game was tied 64-64. Warren found Edmond Sumner for a layup on the ensuing possession to get the lead back and Brooklyn led 68-64 at halftime.

Nets notes: Simmons will not play Saturday against the Pacers in Indiana as the team takes his return cautiously. . . . Yuta Watanabe missed his 10th straight game with a hamstring issue but will return Saturday. . . . Durant had to play 36 minutes and the 34-year-old was second in the league in minutes played entering play Friday. Reducing his time on the court has become a priority and coach Jacque Vaughn suggested maintaining focus with a lead would be essential and said “Can you stay engaged in the course of the game and maybe Kevin can have the fourth quarter off? . . . That’s the challenge to this group.”