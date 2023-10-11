Barclays Center to have extra security as Nets host Maccabi Ra'anana of Israel

The Nets’ preseason home opener Thursday usually brings excitement as fans’ first chance to see the team. But world events have made the game take on greater significance.

The Nets are hosting Maccabi Ra’anana, a team from Israel, at Barclays Center. It comes amid the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Gaza involving Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

There have been multiple protests throughout New York this week involving both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters. For center Nic Claxton, he has doubts that the game should go on as scheduled.

“We feel for the players that we’re playing against. I don’t know if we should be playing the game,” Claxton said after practice Wednesday. “Personally, I don’t feel that we should be playing the game. But we feel for them and we’re going to go out there and do our job.”

Claxton added that his reservations came from knowing “there are bigger things going on in the world than basketball.” Coach Jacque Vaughn said the organization has been in contact with Maccabi and they’ve said they want to play the game as scheduled.

In a statement, BSE Global, the parent company of Barclays Center and the Nets, said there would be a heightened security presence given the tensions surrounding the game.

“We take into consideration the specific security needs of each event. For [Thursday] evening we have increased visible and non-visible measures in place to ensure a safe environment,” said Marissa Shorenstein, BSE Global Chief External Affairs officer.

This is Maccabi Ra’anana’s second consecutive year playing against NBA teams. They played a three-game stint last preseason against the Clippers, Trail Blazers and Thunder.

As a team, the Nets have held conversations about the conflict but neither Claxton nor Vaughn elaborated on what was shared. Forward Harry Giles III, who played his first preseason game in two years on Monday, said it reminded him to further appreciate being able to play basketball

“It’s very unfortunate what they’re going through. My prayers out to them but we’re going to be there for them as well.” Giles said.

Thursday’s game will serve as another reminder that sports aren’t always an escape from the world. As Claxton noted, Maccabi Ra’anana will have fans likely thinking about what’s happening overseas and the lives that have been lost.

At best, it will distract for a few hours. But while the Nets aim for their first preseason win, they’ll also look to support their opponents, who are playing with heavy hearts and minds.

“For me, every night I pray for peace. Peace in this country and peace across the world,” Vaughn said. “And I’ll leave it at that.” .