Nets' offseason moves might not be flashy, but could benefit team in future

Four years ago on July 7, the Nets officially announced they added Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. It was an earthquake that some hoped would result in a championship contender.

This year in free agency? Things have been much quieter.

The Nets officially announced on Thursday that Cam Johnson had re-signed, Joe Harris had been traded to the Pistons and Patty Mills had been dealt to the Rockets.

The moves prompted little national fever compared to 2019.

Johnson was expected to return. Trading Harris was a mild surprise.

In seven seasons with the Nets, Harris was a great professional and beloved by the fans despite injuries slowing him down.

But the moves served two purposes.

With Mills and Harris gone, the Nets shed $26.7 million in salary and created more room to sign Johnson to a four-year, $108 million contract.

“Since the moment he arrived last season, Cam immediately embraced a leadership role both on and off the court,” general manager Sean Marks said. “His versatile skill set as a two-way wing has proven to be an ideal fit with our roster, and we look forward to the positive impact he will continue to bring to our team and the Brooklyn community.”

The moves firmly established that the Nets are looking to build around Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton. It’s not a title-contending core but it’ll help the Nets contend for the playoffs.

If Marks wants to be patient as he said, he and coach Jacque Vaughn can work with Johnson and Bridges, who will suit up for Team USA in August for the FIBA World Cup. Both players are locked in with the Nets for the next three seasons while Claxton is up for a new contract next summer.

“I'm really excited,” Johnson said in April when asked about the Nets’ future. “I think we have great pieces, I think we have great guys. I think we have competitive guys, winners. I think that means a lot in the league and I'm excited.”

As of Friday morning, the Nets are just under $10 million under the $165 million luxury tax, even with agreeing to sign Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Smith Jr. to one-year deals. Those deals have yet to be officially announced.

After paying the tax the past three seasons, they’ll also pay it this year as a repeat offender. However, if they stay under the tax this season and again after next summer, they won’t pay it in 2024-25. That is when they'll have several contracts coming off the books, including Spencer Dinwiddie and Royce O’Neale.

That will help, both for Claxton’s future contract and spending in free agency with Pascal Siakam and Tobias Harris among the names available. It also helps that Johnson's contract is a team-friendly deal.

Per ESPN, Johnson is expected to earn $25.7 million next season, and that decreases to $23.6 and $21.6 million in the following two seasons. That could help the Nets stay under the tax as the salary cap increases, especially with a new NBA media rights deal coming after the current one expires in 2024-25.

In other words, the Nets have played the long game with their moves. They might not be done, however, and could still make a trade — perhaps being involved in a deal that helps Damian Lillard get to Heat.

The Nets have made smaller ripples, moves that might not make them championship contenders or even top-four in the East in 2023-24, but ones that could pay off later by making the franchise stable and financially better for the next era.