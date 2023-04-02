Nets slip past Jazz for third straight victory

That was weird.

The Nets survived a strange and ugly fourth quarter to defeat the Utah Jazz, 111-110, Sunday at Barclays Center.

The Nets, who led by 23 points, were outscored, 42-26, in the final period and needed some luck down the stretch to pick up the win. After Seth Curry missed two straight two free throws with 5.1 seconds left, Kelly Olynyk missed an off balance 18-foot pullup jumper at the buzzer.

The victory was the Nets third straight and helped strengthen their hold on the sixth and final playoff spot. With four games left in the regular season, the Nets (43-35) now have a two-game lead over the seventh place Miami Heat, who did not play on Sunday.

Mikal Bridges scored 30 points, including a layup with 27 seconds left. Cam Johnson added 18 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 17 points and 12 assists.

“Can’t let a team get in the bonus. Can’t take your foot off the gas. We have to be locked in,” Dinwiddie said when asked what he took away from the game.

Utah was led by Talen Horton-Tucker’s 32 points and Lauri Markkanen scored 23.