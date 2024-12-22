Cam Johnson had 18 points and Ben Simmons added 15 points and 10 assists for the Nets Saturday night at Barclays Center.

But despite Simons first double-double of the season, the Nets have now lost seven of their last nine games after falling to the Jazz, 105-94.

Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points, Collin Sexton and Svi Mykhailiuk each had 18 points for Utah (7-20).

Shake Milton came off the Nets bench to score 11 points and Noah Clowney and Nic Claxton had 10 points each.

The Jazz who have one of the worst records in the NBA, have now won consecutive games for the first time this season. They beat the Pistons, 126-119, on Thursday. Both victories have come on the road, where they improved to 5-20.

Utah trailed 39-33 with 3:54 remaining in the second quarter and then outscored the Nets 17-6 to head into the half with a 50-45 lead and never looked back. The Nets shot 2-for-9 from the field and had one turnover during that stretch.

John Collins finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Jordan Clarkson chipped in 16 points for a struggling Utah team that had lost 12 of its previous 15 games.

The Jazz had not won consecutive games since April 11 at home against Houston and April 12 in Los Angeles against the Clippers. It’s also their first winning streak on the road since Jan. 25 at Washington and Jan. 27 at Charlotte.

Utah currently has better lottery odds than the 11-17 Nets since its 7-20 mark is the third-worst in the NBA behind the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans. — AP