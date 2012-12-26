Nets' Kris Humphries out with abdominal strain

Kris Humphries is sure having a tough week.

Just two days after learning he was getting yanked out of the starting lineup for the foreseeable future, the Nets power forward was inactive for Tuesday's game against the Celtics after an MRI taken Monday revealed a mild abdominal strain.

Humphries wasn't expected to make the late-night trek with his teammates to Milwaukee, where they meet the Bucks Wednesday night. "They'll re-evaluate Hump when we get back from our trip to Milwaukee," coach Avery Johnson said.

Humphries was benched in Sunday's win over the Sixers as Johnson unveiled his new starting lineup with Gerald Wallace at power forward and Keith Bogans at small forward.

Jerry Christmas

As someone who's been in the league for 17 seasons, Jerry Stackhouse has just about done it all. But believe it or not, the veteran swingman had never played on Christmas. He can now cross that off his to-do list.

"My family is sitting around watching games today and I'm finally a part of it," Stackhouse said. "I hadn't really thought about it like that. I'm a real holiday guy, so I didn't really have any problem not playing on Christmas. I enjoyed that day with my family, knowing that sometimes that day, I'd still have to leave them and probably play on the road or something the next day.

"I'm glad we got an early start where we still get a chance to spend a little time with the family and then it's back to business."

Doc: Noon tip is rough

Count Doc Rivers among those who weren't exactly in favor of Tuesday's bright and early start. The Celtics coach, who thinks a five-game Christmas Day schedule is too much, didn't seem thrilled that he couldn't even go over a few game plan-specific things with his team because of the noon tip.

"Yeah, that's a hard start," he said. "I was thinking about having our walk-through in the [hotel] ballroom this morning and it would have had to be at 7:30 in the morning. So we didn't do that. I told them I'll see you at the arena. Most of our players have their families on the road.

"I'm not the Grinch, but family and kids on the road at a 12 o'clock game and guys are trying to sleep, that's a tough one."