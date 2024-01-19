Mikal Bridges: Nets mainly need to keep their heads in the game

LOS ANGELES — Mikal Bridges had little doubt that he’d play Friday after suffering a lower leg contusion Wednesday. Even as the Nets listed him as probable on the injury report, he quickly affirmed his status at shootaround.

“I’m all good. I feel good, ready for tonight,” Bridges said at Santa Monica College.

Bridges hasn’t missed a game in his career and Friday at the Lakers will extend his streak to 433 consecutive games played. Yet the Nets have bigger problems.

Strengths such as rim protection and playing hard have become struggles among a growing list of issues. Bridges and Cam Thomas lamented the team’s inconsistent effort in losing 14 of their previous 17 games.

It was no surprise that Bridges gave a harsh grade for the Nets ahead of their 41st game at the season’s halfway point.

“I'll say poor to our expectations and our standards, very poor. Thought we’d be way better,” Bridges said. “We were good at one point and trending in the right direction. Obviously it wasn't great in the beginning, but we were starting to trend the right way and then kind of went downhill.”

It’s hard to disagree. Before the season, the Nets were expected by most observers to contend for a play-in tournament berth. It was a change from the past four seasons with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, but reasonable.

Bridges went higher at media day saying that he expected to reach the playoffs. Yet the Nets are on pace to finish under .500 for the first time since 2019-20, a season Durant missed with the Nets recovering from a torn Achilles.

Day’Ron Sharpe’s injury has made it tougher to protect the rim as the Nets lost size behind Nic Claxton. But a lack of effort in certain moments — something coach Jacque Vaughn prides on his teams having — remains alarming.

Thomas often said that effort dips when the Nets’ offense is struggling. Bridges noted Friday it’s the secondary effort after an initial play or decision that’s been most critical.

Either way, it’s led to scoring droughts and giving up runs. Such was the case Wednesday when they allowed the Trail Blazers to open the fourth quarter on a 14-4 run to get back in the game.

As a result, the Nets are losing one of their trademark identities this season by playing hard no matter what.

“It gets draining for any team. I don't care who the team is,” Thomas said of missing shots. “They can say ‘oh, we have effort no matter what.’ Nah. You’re not making shots, that effort’s going to drop. I don't care who you are.

“When teams go on runs, we drop our head, sink our head. Everybody does. We’re like ‘oh, here we go again’ instead of just locking back in on the game plan, just playing through the run.”

It’s been an issue both starting and finishing games. Even their win against the Thunder on Jan. 5 was concerning because the Nets let a 32-point lead slip to single digits in the final three minutes.

Yet no matter how much the Nets talk or offer solutions, they need to just do it. Next week is another tough stretch at the Clippers on Sunday, Knicks at home Tuesday and the West-leading Timberwolves on Thursday.

Bridges’ first-half grade was understandable. Time will tell how the second half fares and the Nets go from talking solutions to executing them.

“We can't really keep talking about it, not really much problem solving … We just got to do it,” Thomas said. “Forty-one games in, we can't keep talking about strategy, we just got to do it.”