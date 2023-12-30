Lonnie Walker IV likely to return soon but won't fix Nets' leaky defense

WASHINGTON — Lost in the Nets’ poor performance Friday was a sight Nets fans should’ve been encouraged by.

Lonnie Walker IV was on the Nets bench wearing a coat and beanie and cheering his teammates on. His presence on this four-game road trip was a clear signal he’s returning soon from a strained left hamstring.

“Mentally I'm good, physically I'm feeling really good,” Walker said before the Nets’ loss to the Wizards. “I had a really good workout session after practice, so I'm just in a really good place.”

Walker’s missed the last 14 games and coach Jacque Vaughn said he’ll be out Sunday against the Thunder. His return was also slowed by him contracting a virusbut he’s cleared from that and he said he’s day-to-day.

“He'll stay on the trip and see if he just continues to progress,” Vaughn said. “We’ll keep putting him on the court. But probably after the OKC game going into the new year, I'll have some more information but he is on the trip which is a good sign.”

Walker’s scoring and ability to attack the rim will help a bench that’s played inspired basketball lately. However, he’s not the magic potion th at can solve a team’s issues after going 2-7 over the last nine games.

He’ll help an offense that’s shooting just 45% over that span — third-worst in the league — but not a defense that’s second-worst in opponent three-point percentage (41.6%) and third-worst in defensive efficiency.

The 2-7 record is also tied with the Spurs for the third-worst record in that span. Only the Pistons and Hornets — both winless — are worse. Even though the Nets allowed 110 points to the Wizards, Friday broke a 14-game streak of winning while holding a team under 120 points.

“Whatever they’re coaching and teaching us, you got to lock in and everybody got to be on a string,” Mikal Bridges said. “We’re just not good right now and we just got to be better.”

The Nets have lost their identity on defense. Vaughn called out the team Friday for careless passes, wasting possessions and not playing with a sense of desperation.

It won’t get easier Sunday facing a Thunder team that defeated the defending champion Nuggets by 26 points on Friday in Denver.

Walker won’t solve those concerns but the Nets will welcome his presence and scoring. He was doing light sprinting and dunking Friday as he ramps up. Yet Walker isn’t rushing things since it’s one of the first times he’s had a hamstring strain.

“Even when I feel great, you know, just checking on it and seeing if it's still stable,” Walker said. “What it is and whatnot, because you know, a hamstring is very tricky.”

The Nets will be ready when he’s healthy. But the issues they’ve had without him require more fixing than just another healthy body on the bench.