Nets suggest Lonnie Walker IV might be healthy enough to play Friday vs. Rockets

NEW ORLEANS — Lonnie Walker IV could return to action for the Nets this week. It just won’t be on this road trip.

Coach Jacque Vaughn ruled out Walker for Wednesday’s game at the Rockets, the second night of a back-to-back. Tuesday is the 16th consecutive game Walker has missed with a strained left hamstring.

“He got a workout in today and he will not play [Wednesday],” Vaughn said before the game Tuesday. “But there’s some good signs pointing toward him playing when we get back home.”

Vaughn hinted Walker was trending in the right direction to possibly play Friday against the Thunder. But no decision will be made until the team returns Thursday.

The Nets also play at home Sunday against the Trail Blazers before they leave for France to play in the NBA Paris Game on Jan. 11.

Despite not playing since Nov. 30, Walker is fourth in the NBA in three-point percentage at 46.3%, a career best for him. He’s averaging a career high in both points (14.6) and field-goal percentage (48.9%) through 17 games even though he’s yet to start a game.

Sharpe on the boards

Day’Ron Sharpe only had two rebounds in Sunday’s loss to the Thunder, tied for his second fewest in a game this season. But in his third year, Sharpe has made a name for himself among the league’s best rebounders.

Entering Tuesday, Sharpe, who’s averaging 6.9 rebounds, leads the NBA in rebounding percentage by grabbing 20.5% of available rebounds. He also leads the league with 225 rebounds and 90 offensive rebounds off the bench.

In the Nets’ first 33 games, Sharpe has at least 10 rebounds in 10 of them. His five double-doubles as a reserve is also tied for the league lead with Bucks forward Bobby Portis, who played with Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in last summer’s FIBA World Cup.