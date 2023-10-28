Nets sorely miss a finishing kick in two losses to open season

Mavericks’ play-by-play broadcaster Mark Followill spoke for many with his reaction to Luka Doncic’s latest dose of “Luka Magic" Friday night. A turnaround, hook shot three-pointer that sank the Nets’ chances of winning with 26.6 seconds left.

“I don’t believe what I just saw,” Followill said.

Neither could the Nets. For the second straight game, they watched an All-Star player hit a late three-pointer that proved the game-winner. They could respect Donovan Mitchell’s wide-open shot in Wednesday’s loss to the Cavaliers.

Doncic’s make? Only disbelief as they fell, 125-120, to Dallas.

“Nine times out of 10, Luka ain’t hitting that,” said Spencer Dinwiddie, who played two seasons in Dallas. “I get the Luka magic thing and all that. Again top-five guy, MVP [candidate] but like even he smiled at that one. Donovan had, like, a quality look. Luka banked in a hook shot from the hash mark.”

Both coach Jacque Vaughn and Mikal Bridges gave Doncic credit for making a tough shot but knew they had to move on quickly. But it symbolized an early difference in two close losses to start the season.

The Nets (0-2) have a star in Bridges and on Wednesday, he went back-and-forth with Mitchell scoring in the fourth quarter. Yet while Bridges is growing into being the No. 1 option, there’s a difference between established stars like Mitchell and Doncic known for delivering in close games.

“What makes teams very special at the end of the day is they have dudes who can make tough shots just like Donovan did against us the first night, Luka did tonight,” Vaughn said. “That's the difference in layers of the league, in my opinion, and we’ll grow to understand how to make plays like that at the end of the night.”

Despite missing two starters due to injury, the Nets’ late-game execution improved Friday. They led most of the fourth quarter and had fewer second-half turnovers (seven) than the season opener (11). Royce O’Neale scored 10 points in the final period and the Nets led 118-113 with 2:36 remaining.

As Dinwiddie noted, they forced Doncic into a tough shot compared to what Mitchell made Wednesday. More important, Cam Thomas has earned more trust with his play down the stretch. Twelve of his 30 points came in the fourth quarter and his final basket tied the game at 120 with 50.7 seconds left. After his 36 points in the season opener, it’s encouraging growth for the third-year player who couldn’t stay in the rotation last season despite his prolific scoring.

But as Vaughn hinted, the Nets don’t have that finishing kick yet. Twice now, they’ve lost leads in the final three minutes. Thomas missed a game-winning shot Wednesday on a play initially designed for Bridges and a tough, go-ahead three-point attempt Friday after Doncic’s hook shot.

That’s what separates the Nets from the top teams in the East. The Bucks, Celtics and Heat have stars that are closers. The Cavaliers and Knicks do too.

The Nets? Still to be determined. It shows where they’re limited yet it’s too early to panic.

“It's only two games. Can’t overreact. But we got to get better,” Bridges said. “We know we're going to be in tight games, and we got to learn how to win and execute on both ends.”

The next eight games will be more of what Vaughn called “on-job training.” After facing Charlotte Monday, the next six opponents are teams that made the playoffs or play-in tournament

It’s more proving ground for a team learning to finish games. Doncic’s shot was just another amazing play in his catalog of highlights.

He also showed what the Nets lack for now and hope to find eventually.

“Two nights now, a game decided by one point, tonight decided by five, you continue to build a callus of being in these positions and knowing how to respond to it,” Vaughn said. “I think we were much more organized tonight at the end of the game, which showed, and so you just continue to grow from there.”