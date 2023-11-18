Nets' Mikal Bridges relishes lessons learned at Villanova

PHILADELPHIA — Mikal Bridges had simple plans when he arrived at Villanova in 2014. He didn’t have dreams of winning championships but just hoping to get playing time.

“Just playing well and winning. All my goal was to just go try to get a degree and try to get some get some minutes,” Bridges said.

He did that and more, of course. Two national championships later, he left Villanova in 2018 as the program’s highest drafted first-round pick in 12 years. On Friday, the Nets guard returned to Finneran Pavilion to have his No. 25 jersey retired at halftime of Villanova’s win over Maryland.

Before he took the court and was greeted by former coach Jay Wright, a highlight video played that included congratulations from former teammates like Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. He was later presented with a plaque at midcourt.

A few fans wore his Phoenix Suns No. 25 jersey and the Villanova hype man wore Bridges’ college jersey as he fired up the crowd. For someone who just hoped to prove himself, it was a full-circle moment.

“It’s real special. Never thought that this day would come,” Bridges said pregame. “It’s real special to be here four years and everything we accomplished.

It wasn’t something he imagined after redshirting his first season. It made the adjustment to college even harder despite being a four-star recruit.

But that first year under Wright planted seeds that taught him values he’d carry with him to the NBA and later playing for Team USA.

“I never had a situation where you miss a whole year playing basketball and you’re healthy,” Bridges said. “So sitting out was always tough. The workouts were crazy and getting me ready for next year.”

“It was tough on me, but I have my family and friends that just helped me so much. just continued to work every year and just seeing the progression every year.”

Bridges eventually blossomed into a starter and one of the team’s leaders alongside Brunson, now with the Knicks. As a junior, he won the Julius Erving award as the nation’s top small forward while earning a reputation as a do-it-all player who knew how and when to make the right play.

It set the stage for being an All-Defensive player with the Suns and a bigger role as the Nets’ leading scorer. His work ethic -- along with his streak of 404 consecutive games played -- spoke louder than his college reputation and it helped endear him to teammates who were thrilled for his honor.

“The one thing he doesn't really do is talk about college much when he has all the license to,” said Nets teammate Cam Johnson. “Won two national championships, so that's one hell of an accomplishment and achievement and you can't ever take that away from him. I'm really proud of him.”

Bridges relished watching his former team while sitting courtside with his mother Tyneeha Rivers. Whenever a Villanova player made a 3-pointer, he held up his hand to celebrate.

It reminded him of the fun he had for four seasons, even if one of them was spent mostly on the bench.

Those lessons and Wright’s attention to detail paid off later with Bridges, now in his sixth NBA season. During shootaround, he’s often one of the last Nets on the court working on shooting drills.

Earlier this week, he praised Wright for helping him become a man by telling him not to always ask his mother for money. It wasn’t shaming him, but as an only child, it was teaching him to be more independent.

It was also another lesson he appreciated at Villanova. After being unsure of what his role would be nine years ago, he walked with pride on his former court knowing he left the Wildcats a better person besides being a two-time champion.

“Just mental toughness is probably the biggest thing,” Bridges said of his college days. “Being mentally tough just on the basketball court and off the basketball court. That's what we preach and I probably wouldn’t think that anywhere else. I take that with me now in life every single day.”



