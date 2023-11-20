Nets have had chemistry issues against good teams

Mikal Bridges was direct when he assessed the Nets’ 121-99 loss to the 76ers on Sunday, their biggest defeat of the young season.

Several times, he noted the Nets have to be on the same page on the court. It's a reminder that their chemistry is still developing since last season's trade deadline.

But Bridges wouldn’t allow that to serve as an excuse.

“We just got to be together on everything, because against good teams, if you're not, they're just gonna break you apart,” Bridges said.

It’s a key reason the Nets struggle against winning teams. They’re 2-6 against teams above .500.

Consider their last three losses to the Celtics, Heat and 76ers. All three teams are in the top four of the Eastern Conference standings. All three had an All-Star — Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid — perform like one.

That's something the Nets don’t have with Ben Simmons injured.

The same could be said for losing to the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But all four teams also share another thing: A core that’s mostly been together for years.

Even with the Celtics adding Jrue Holiday, the Bucks trading for Damian Lillard and the 76ers trading away James Harden, there’s clearly defined roles on each team. The Nets are still figuring that out.

It partially explains the lapses to end the first half of the last two games where they allowed runs of 14-0 to the Heat and 15-0 to the 76ers.

“Going up against the top teams in the league, it’s obviously a good test for you and that’s going to be our challenge,” Nic Claxton said. “Also taking care of business against other teams but going into these matchups like this, we definitely need that statement win.”

The truth is, through 13 games the Nets are a solid, middle-of-the-road team. They’re good enough to be in close games but don’t have the horses to match the East’s elite or second-tier groups.

It’s not bleak but it’s honest. The Nets need time to trust each other and despite some successes, it’s an ongoing process that’ll leave them short against good to great teams.

Of course, injuries matter, too.

The Nets’ opening night starting lineup has played just one game together. Claxton and Cam Johnson missed most of the season’s first 10 games.

Cam Thomas, the Nets’ leading scorer, sat the last five games with a sprained ankle. Simmons’ promising start was halted by another nerve impingement in his back that has sidelined him for the last six games.

“It definitely hurts missing those guys, but we have to just hold down the fort when they’re gone,” Claxton said.

The injuries have certainly kept the Nets from reaching another level. But it’s part of a bigger issue with chemistry that’s still a work in progress. Until that improves, they’ll stay falling short against better teams showing them the level they hope to be at.

“We're just not there yet,” Bridges said. “There’s nothing wrong with that, just because we haven't been there that long. But we've just got to figure it out."