Pistons coach Monty Williams enjoyed coaching Nets' Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson with Suns

Monty Williams’ first season coaching Detroit has been a struggle as the Pistons entered Saturday’s game at the Nets with a 25-game losing streak.

However, Williams perked up with pride when asked about Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson’s growth since joining the Nets last season via trade. He spent four seasons coaching both players on the Phoenix Suns and as the team grew into a playoff contender.

“It was a pretty emotional trade for me to let those guys go because of the time invested, the growth, and where we thought that they could go as players,” Wiliams said. “I’ve watched a lot of their games here. I still text and talk to those guys.”

Bridges was the first player Williams spoke to when he was hired by the Suns in May 2019. Johnson was drafted that offseason and Williams recalled he was one of the first prospects he worked out.

Williams wasn’t surprised they both thrived in bigger roles. Williams said Bridges showed no fear last season when the Suns put him in late-game situations and he was able to make the right reads while defending at a high level.

It foreshadowed Bridges this season being among the league leaders in clutch-time scoring.

“You can’t force growth but you can create an environment as players grow that’s healthy and allows for them to grow at a good rate and it’s sustained growth,” Williams said. “He’s probably a flagship for me as far as player development.”

Joe Harris returns

Saturday also marks Joe Harris’ first game at Barclays Center since being traded to the Pistons last summer.

In seven seasons, Harris became the Nets’ all-time leader in three-pointers (984) and was well-liked by the fans who watched him grow into one of the league’s best shooters.

“Incredible human being,” coach Jacque Vaughn said about Harris. “Ultimate teammate, he sacrificed his game, his body, everything that goes along with being a teammate. So, [he's the] epitome of a great teammate.