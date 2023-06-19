Nets can use NBA Draft to fill holes in rebounding, shooting and ballhandling

With three picks in Thursday’s NBA Draft, the Nets have a great chance to fill key needs. Two of those picks are in the first round at No. 21 and 22.

Getting swept by the 76ers in the playoffs showed the limits of the team’s current construction around Mikal Bridges. He’s a budding star who’ll grow even more playing with Team USA in the FIBA World Cup this summer. But the Nets need to improve around him if they want to get back to the playoffs.

Here are three key weaknesses the Nets should address in the draft:

Rebounding

The Nets are deep on wings but short on height besides Nic Claxton. It was one of several things that made them a sub-.500 team after trading Kevin Durant and was painfully exposed during the first-round sweep against the 76ers.

In four games, the Nets had only 23 offensive rebounds, just six more than 76ers forward Paul Reed had by himself. Besides being 25th in rebounding after Durant's exit, the Nets were 27th in second-chance points and 28th in opponent rebounds per game.

Poor rebounding leads to extra possessions for your opponent and fewer for you. The Nets have to get tougher in the paint and Claxton, who averaged 8.0 rebounds that series, said as much during exit interviews.

But he needs more help in the paint. Day’Ron Sharpe must improve this summer after the second-year forward averaged fewer minutes this season (11.5) than his rookie year (12.2). Maybe a healthy Ben Simmons brings more rebounding to the mix.

Either way, this should be a top priority.

Shooting

As poorly as the Nets are rebounding, it’s even more glaring because they lack shooting.

After Durant's exit, the Nets were last in the NBA in field-goal percentage (45.2%) and shot even worse against the 76ers (44%). With Seth Curry expected to become a free agent, the Nets’ only perimeter shooting threats are Joe Harris, who was 1-for-12 on threes in the first round of the playoffs, and Cam Johnson.

The Nets also need more efficient scoring in the paint as they were last in paint points per game. This weakness and poor rebounding leads to empty possessions and fewer second-chance opportunities.

Harris shot 42.6% on threes last season, but his 7.6 points was his lowest average in seven seasons with the Nets. It wouldn’t hurt the Nets to find upgrades from Royce O’Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith.

They don’t just need more consistent scoring, they need shooters to space the floor and put less pressure on Bridges and Johnson to carry the offense.

Ballhandling

This was an area that Simmons was expected to take care of. But his back injuries limited him to only 42 games and Spencer Dinwiddie had his ups and downs taking over after arriving in a midseason trade.

Dinwiddie averaged 9.1 assists in 26 games but shot just 40.4% from the field. As a free agent next summer, it’s possible he won’t be the long-term point guard solution, but who will be? Simmons remains a question mark because once he gets healthy, can he regain his All-Star form and avoid further injury? Cam Thomas is a dazzling scorer, but he’s not a true point guard.

The Nets need more facilitators around Bridges, but they also need to be able to knock down shots. Dinwiddie has been more than serviceable, but shooting is a liability with him and Simmons. A young lead guard would provide insurance if the team moves on from Dinwiddie next offseason.