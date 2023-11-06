Injuries have forced Nets to juggle starting lineups

If necessity leads to invention, the Nets have done more than enough tinkering being shorthanded this season.

Ahead of Monday’s game with the Bucks, the Nets have five players who’ve missed at least one game, more than all but three teams. Four starters have missed time, including Cam Johnson (strained calf) and Nic Claxton (sprained ankle) being out since getting hurt in the season opener.

As a result, the Nets have used four different starting lineups through six games.

It could’ve been a problem for a team needing chemistry after last season’s trades but instead it’s been an early positive.

“Sometimes with certain teams, you lose a guy or two, that’s a very big problem,” Lonnie Walker IV said. “With this time, it’s like, we want you to come back but be back healthy. We got other players and we got to trust our system and teammates that we got other players that can fill in that role and play to the rest of their capability.”

Cam Thomas added he’s used to playing with a wide range of lineups since the Nets have done it most of his three seasons. This season, they’ve found unlikely combinations that worked, especially on the last road trip.

Against the Bulls Friday, it was Walker, Royce O’Neale, Spencer Dinwiddie, Day’Ron Sharpe and Dennis Smith Jr. that opened the fourth quarter and kept things close.That came two days after the unlikely group of Walker, O’Neale, Ben Simmons, Trendon Watford and Armoni Brooks went on a 19-7 opening run in the fourth quarter at Miami.

So why have things worked with multiple starters out? Part is it of a versatile roster construction. The Nets have shooting depth that’s benefitted from Simmons being a willing passer and drawing attention at the rim with Claxton out.

Dorian Finney-Smith is shooting 48.9% on 7.5 three-pointers per game. Spencer Dinwiddie? 44.8% on 5.8 attempts. Walker? 43.5% off the bench on 4.6 attempts.

Walker is also one of several players adept at getting to the rim with Thomas and Smith. It’s freed up less burden on Mikal Bridges to carry the scoring load and opened up the floor spacing for the Nets’ shooters.

"When you’re putting pressure onto the rim, pressure into the paint, that’s liable for a lot of catch and shoots, open threes,” said Walker, who’s averaging 14.8 points. “Even Day’Ron Sharpe’s been getting [alley] oops and put back dunks and whatnot. So it's been creating a lot of confusion and making a lot hard because we just have great players who can attack the rim, but it's been fun.

The Nets have also taken up Vaughn’s approach to rebound as a collective as they’ve out rebounded opponents in all but one game. Simmons has been the connecting glue with his 10.0 rebounds per game and he’s sparked the Nets’ transition game.

He’s had help on the glass as Sharpe’s had at least seven rebounds the last four games. Royce O’Neale is 5.8 rebounds mostly as a reserve and Thomas has three games with at least five rebounds after having four all of last season.

“I've always been able to rebound really well. I just got out of it because I didn't have a chance to do it,” said Thomas, “But now, I have to rebound for us to get the ball. You know, we're playing small, and that just comes with the pros and cons of it."

The key will be maintaining the spacing once Claxton returns and Johnson is healthy to add another shooter. But for now, necessity has the Nets thriving with different lineups and it could pay off later as players get familiar knowing what they can do on the court.

“As long as everyone knows the scheme and their job in the scheme and trusts that someone's gonna have your back, regardless of who's out there, then everything will work out,” Thomas said.





