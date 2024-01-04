Nets play a little better, but still lose to Rockets as skid hits five games

HOUSTON — After their worst loss of the season Tuesday, the Nets brought out better effort Wednesday night against the Rockets.

They defended better in the first half and created turnovers. Nic Claxton nearly out-rebounded the Rockets in the first quarter. But the result was still the same, a 112-101 loss at Toyota Center.

The five-game losing streak tied the Nets’ (15-20) season high as they’ve lost 10 of their last 12 games. They’re also five games under .500 for the first time since Aug. 2, 2020, when they were 30-35 before winning their second game in the NBA bubble.

Despite forcing 15 turnovers, the Nets allowed the Rockets (17-15) to make 19 three-pointers and take control in the third quarter. A 22-4 run in a span of 5:16 turned a Nets’ five-point lead into a 13-point deficit.

“When you look at the stats, I mean, 26, 23 and 25 [points], we hold them to for three quarters,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “Just the third quarter that got out of hands for us.”

The Rockets outscored the Nets 38-25 in the period. Center Alperen Sengun had 12 of those points as he countered every adjustment by the Nets by getting to the rim, drawing fouls or passing to open teammates.

Sengun finished with a game-high 30 points while Fred VanVleet added 21 points.

“We had contained him early, being able to trap him and really get the ball out of his hands,” Vaughn said of Sengun. “I don’t know, they moved him around a little bit, made it more difficult for us, and so he got a chance to get to the rim.

Unlike Tuesday, the Nets showed more grit as they were more active defensively and securing rebounds. Claxton grabbed 10 rebounds in the first quarter, a career-best for him in any quarter and one fewer than the entire Rockets team.

Royce O’Neale had steals on consecutive possessions in the second quarter that he finished with a dunk and a layup. By halftime, the Nets forced 12 Rockets turnovers. However, they forced just three the remainder of the game.

“I think we just kind of let up a little bit. Should’ve had the same intensity in the first [half],” O’Neale said, who scored 12 of his 13 points before halftime. “We fouled a little too much, especially in the third quarter. They got hot.

“I think just we just got to sustain the same energy all 48 minutes.”

That energy faded as the game went on. Claxton had just three more rebounds after the first and finished with 13 to go with 12 points. O’Neale was 0-for-6 shooting after halftime.

Mikal Bridges had 15 points (5-for-18 shooting). Dorian Finney-Smith added nine points but shot for 4-for-16, including one three-pointer on season-high 11 three-point attempts.

Cam Thomas had a season-high five assists but his slump continued as he shot 0-for-7. It was his second consecutive game with making a field goal and he’s now missed 20 consecutive shots stretching over three games.

“These are shots y’all see me make all the time, just missing them at this point,” Thomas said. “I got to make them but I’m not worried, just flush the game, we play Friday. Probably go have a great game. Just keep that mindset.”

Since defeating the Heat on Nov. 25, who were down three starters, the Nets have beaten just two teams with winning records. On Friday, they face a 23-10 Thunder team that just defeated them with ease Sunday.

Even on a night where the Nets better effort, the same issues with poor defense and offensive ruts continued and will accompany them home without a solution.

“We just got to find positives from what we’re doing in these games,” Thomas said. “These stretches that we’re playing in, we’ve got to find those positives and keep harping on that.”