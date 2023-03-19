Nuggets, Nikola Jokic hand Nets third loss in row

In a stretch that could very well come to define their playoff hopes, the Nets needed to rise above the well-established obstacles that have hindered their performance in this post-superstar era. Instead, Sunday afternoon, they played right into the script.

The Nets continued to get outplayed off the glass, and Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets performed the way powerhouse teams do, as the Nets dropped their third in a row, 108-102 at Barclays Center. The Nets are holding on to the sixth seed — the final guaranteed playoff spot — with the thinnest of margins, despite coming off a two-day break, and the fact that the Nuggets, who are close to locking up the No. 1 seed in the West, came into the day having lost five of six.

The Nets, who trailed by as many as 22 with less than eight minutes left, drew to within seven with 3:43 to go, but were doomed by some ill-timed misses — Day’Ron Sharpe missing one of his two free throws, and Seth Curry and Cam Johnson hitting the rim on back-to-back three point attempts before the Nuggets scored five straight to put the game out of reach with 1:41 to go.

Jokic recorded a triple-double with 22 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and Michael Porter Jr. led all scorers with 28. Mikal Bridges scored 23 for the Nets. The Nets, one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA, instead languished from the perimeter Sunday, going 12-for-35, or 34.3%, but just 7-for-26 over the first three quarters. The Nuggets shot 52.2% from three. The Nets were out-rebounded 48-37.

It doesn’t get much easier after this, with two games against the Cavaliers on Tuesday and Thursday at Barclays Center, followed by a trip to Miami to play the Heat, who are just a few percentage points behind them as the current No. 7 seed. The Nets, who’ve relied primarily on Nic Claxton’s rebounding, should, however, eventually get some help in the form of 7-2 Moses Brown, who signed a 10-day contract but did not play Sunday.

“Jokic, unfortunately, he’s going to get some offensive rebounds tonight,” Jacque Vaughn said before the game. “It’s going to happen. Can you eliminate some of those where maybe that dude isn’t as big as you? . . . This is going to be a community of rebounding . . . We’ve all got to interact and intersect and come back and rebound. You can’t just be a shooter and don’t rebound. You can’t just be a driver and don’t rebound. You can’t just be a big and not rebound. Everybody’s got to come and rebound.”

The Nets trailed by 14 a little over a minute into the second quarter, but cut that deficit to four behind a 15-5 run, capped by Nic Claxton’s three-point play with 6:08 left in the first half. Their momentum stalled there, though, as Jamal Murray took off to score nine points and Nikola Jokic scored eight in the final six minutes, helping to lead the Nuggets to a 63-48 lead at the break.

And unlike their previous meeting — the one where the Nets contained the Nuggets by essentially depriving Jokic of all his help — that didn’t quite work here. Murray led all scorers with 25 points at halftime and was 4-for-4 from three-point range. The Nets were 4-for-16 from the perimeter in the first half, while the Nuggets shot 62.5% from the field in that span.