Kevin Durant scores 26 of 43 points in third quarter to lead Nets to 6th straight win

DETROIT — Three minutes? What can happen in three minutes?

The answer is plenty if Kevin Durant is on your team. Durant exploded for 20 points in the final 3 minutes and three seconds of the third quarter to lead the Nets to a 124-121 win over the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Durant scored 26 of his 43 points in the third, the highest-scoring quarter of his career.

He closed out the game in the fourth by making two free throws with 9.3 seconds left and rebounding a blocked Bojan Bogdanovic three with 2.1 seconds left.

“And you thought the World Cup was exciting,” said coach Jacque Vaughn, whose team improved to 19-12 and extended its winning streak to six games.

Durant is a meticulous stat head who can tell you at almost any point in the game how many points he had, and how many shots he has taken. That was not the case in the third quarter.

“I usually know how many shot attempts I’ve had, when I forget, that’s when I’m super, super in the zone,” Durant said “I felt the ball was coming into my hands so fast that I couldn’t even process it in the my mind. I looked up and I’m like I have 39. I didn’t know.”

Durant was 8-for-10 in the quarter and made three consecutive three-pointers in the final 50 seconds.

Vaughn believes that it’s quite possible that the 34-year-old Durant, who is in his 16th season, is playing the best basketball of his career.

“You know, the teams throw everything at [him]. And so that’s a piece of it,” Vaughn said. “I think it warrants that conversation, you look at the stat sheet and it’s a very efficient night. And so it’s an incredible task to do when the defense is geared at you every night. I love it that he’s doing it multiple ways.”

Kyrie Irving, who had the winning shot two nights ago in Toronto, had 28 points against the Pistons.

“When Kev’s out of the game and I’m in, we hold each other to the utmost accountability,” Irving said. “If he gets the lead back or he lets go of the lead, we look each other in the eyes like man, we’ve gotta be better or just continue this.”

The Pistons (8-24) had six players in double figures. Bogdanovic scored 26 points and rookie Jaden Ivey added 19.

Durant’s heroics hid the fact that the Nets shouldn’t have been struggling in the first half against a team the caliber of the Pistons.

Vaughn has been in the league long enough to know a potential trap game when he sees one. It doesn’t matter how well you are playing, a team with a total of eight wins that is without its top scorer isn’t one that necessarily inspires players to bring their best game

“Yeah, this is a great test for us,” Vaughn said before the game. “Are we really reengaged from the beginning of the game? It’s against a team that plays extremely hard, well-coached, young guys who will look forward to playing against our guys. So, a good challenge.”

The Nets failed the test badly in the first half as the Pistons jumped out to a double-digit lead halfway through the first quarter and led by as many as 19.

“We were trying to get over the hump the whole game,” Durant said. “When you are down 15, 16, you just want to break that 10-point mark, get it under 10 and see where you are from there.”