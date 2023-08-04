Nets announce 4-game preseason schedule

The Nets unveiled their four-game preseason schedule Friday and their first home game will have an international feel.

On Oct. 12, the Nets will face Maccabi Ra'anana, a pro team from Israel, in their preseason home opener at Barclays Center. They'll follow that up hosting the 76ers on Oct. 16 in a rematch of last season's first-round series.

Both games start at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on YES Network.

Preseason play opens Oct. 9 with the Nets traveling to Las Vegas to face the Lakers (9 p.m.). at T-Mobile Arena. The Nets' final preseason game will be at Miami against the Heat on Oct. 18.

The NBA is expected to release the full regular-season schedule later this month, although the Nets already know where one game will be played. The Nets and Cavaliers will play in Paris, France, on Jan. 11 at Accor Arena in the league's annual Paris Game.