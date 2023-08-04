SportsBasketballBrooklyn Nets

Nets announce 4-game preseason schedule

Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson against the Houston Rockets at...

Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson against the Houston Rockets at Barclays Center on March 29, 2023. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Evan Barnesevan.barnes@newsday.comevan_b

The Nets unveiled their four-game preseason schedule Friday and their first home game will have an international feel.

On Oct. 12, the Nets will face Maccabi Ra'anana, a pro team from Israel, in their preseason home opener at Barclays Center.  They'll follow that up hosting the 76ers on Oct. 16 in a rematch of last season's first-round series.

Both games start at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on YES Network.

Preseason play opens Oct. 9 with the Nets traveling to Las Vegas to face the Lakers (9 p.m.). at T-Mobile Arena. The Nets' final preseason game will be at Miami against the Heat on Oct. 18.

The NBA is expected to release the full regular-season schedule later this month, although the Nets already know where one game will be played. The Nets and Cavaliers will play in Paris, France, on Jan. 11 at Accor Arena in the league's annual Paris Game.

Evan Barnes

Evan Barnes covers the Nets for Newsday. He previously covered Memphis football and the Memphis Grizzlies and also covered prep sports in Los Angeles.

More Brooklyn Nets

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME