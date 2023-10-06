Rebounding a big focus for undersized Nets 

One of the lingering numbers from the Nets’ first-round playoff loss to the 76ers in April was 54. That's how many more rebounds Philadelphia had in four games.

It was the final statement on a glaring weakness last season. The Nets were one of the NBA’s worst rebounding teams, finishing 29th (out of 30) in both total rebounds per game and offensive rebounds.

But the team didn’t add much size in the offseason. Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Smith Jr., their main free agent acquisitions, are both guards. Forwards Harry Giles III and Darius Bazley are on non-guaranteed contracts and fighting for minutes.

The solution, for now, is a committee approach. That means everyone — including guards — will be asked to rebound to help center Nic Claxton and forward Day'Ron Sharpe.

Forward Royce O’Neale was fine with it.

“I think it’s just a balance. Finding the right balances [with] guys that crash,” O’Neale said. “I think just everybody being a rebounder on the team. Can’t really just rely on Nic, Day’Ron, Harry and the other bigs.”

O’Neale’s 5.1 rebounds per game last season is third among the Nets’ returners. At 6-4, though, O’Neale also represents the size disadvantage the Nets have with their slew of guards and wings on the perimeter.

Part of the fix is that the Nets are implementing more drop coverage on defense. In drop coverage, the defender guarding the player who sets the screen, moves back — or drops — into the paint to prevent the ball handler from driving to the basket.

It also puts that defender closer for rebounds, which fits the multi-player approach that coach Jacque Vaughn and general manager Sean Marks want.

“It’ll continue to be a committee because Dikembe [Mutombo] is not walking through the doors,” Vaughn said Friday. “So dudes have come in, come back and rebound. I think the best part is we’ve been challenging each other, so you see box outs and physicality.”

A healthy Ben Simmons also helps. It’s one of the ways the Nets hope to benefit from him being back at full strength.

Despite being limited by back issues last year, Simmons still averaged 6.3 rebounds. He has averaged 7.8 per game over his first five seasons in the NBA.

“It’s a mindset,” Simmons said. "Not everyone wants to rebound but it’s something that if it’s gonna help the team win a few extra games, we all gotta buy-in and do that.”

But as Vaughn said, one player can’t make a difference. It’s a group responsibility and Vaughn is betting on the Nets’ length and athleticism to pay off despite a lack of size.

For the players, it’s a welcome challenge after the way the 76ers ended their season.

“It’s been a war in the paint,” forward Dorian Finney-Smith said. “The bigs being in the drop obviously helps more with rebounding and also the way we're going to guard this year. It should keep guys in the paint and keep other teams out.”

Nets notes

Cam Johnson (hamstring) will miss the Nets’ preseason opener Monday against the Lakers in Las Vegas, Vaughn said. He and Dariq Whitehead (foot surgery) are the only Nets unavailable.