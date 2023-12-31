NBA to review Nets' sitting starters in loss to Bucks last week

OKLAHOMA CITY — The NBA is reviewing the Nets’ sitting three starters and pulling additional starters and rotation players early in Wednesday’s loss to the Bucks. The league confirmed the review to Newsday on Sunday.

The Nets could be subject to fines if the league deems the action to be inappropriate.

The Nets faced Milwaukee at Barclays Center on the second night of a back-to-back after flying from Detroit. Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton were both ruled out for injury maintenance while Spencer Dinwiddie was listed as out due to rest.

Dorian Finney-Smith was ruled out before that game because of left knee soreness. Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas started the game but were pulled after playing most of the first quarter. Royce O’Neale, who joined the starting lineup, played 10 minutes.

As a result, the Nets went with a mostly bench lineup featuring their three players on two-way contracts, including rookie Jalen Wilson, and first-round picks Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead. Dennis Smith was the lone member of the Nets’ usual nine-man rotation that played over 17 minutes.

The decision was soundly criticized by Bridges, Nets fans and NBA pundits. The Nets also had one of their bigger crowds of the season with an announced attendance of 18,199.

Bridges has never missed a game in his career and owns the NBA’s longest current streak of consecutive games played with 424 entering Sunday at the Thunder.

"The streak is, I guess, for everyone else to talk about," Bridges told reporters. "But I don't just get in there for the streak. I get in there to play the game and because I want to go out there and win.”

Bridges played just four seconds in last season’s regular season finale when the Nets and 76ers rested most of their regular players. He and Finney-Smith were also among three players pulled after playing the first quarter last season in a 118-113 loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee, a game with several Nets starters out because of injuries.

Some Nets players, including Smith and Dinwiddie, understand why the team did it even if it went against the players’ desire to play. But it also revived the debate about load management and resting healthy players.

The NBA tried to handle this before the season by updating its protocols. Now, only one star player is permitted to rest for one game.

Also mentioned was teams must also have a balance between the number of one-game absences for star players in home and road games, and the league would prefer those absences be at home.

Teams will be fined $100,000 for a first violation. However, the Nets only have one person — Ben Simmons — who fits the league’s definition of a star player, which is someone who made the All-Star or All-NBA team in the past three seasons.

Simmons has been out since Nov. 6 because of a nerve impingement in his lower back.

On Friday, coach Jacque Vaughn defended the decision saying that several players had logged heavy minutes recently The decision was made organizationally but Vaughn said he wanted to protect his players’ health and have them fresh to play the hard-playing style he wants.

“It’s my job to make those decisions, and I’m fine making those,” Vaughn said. “I’ll communicate it with you. I’ll try to get you to understand, I’ll keep chipping away at it. But you don’t have to agree with it.”