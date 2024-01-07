Nets lose in overtime to Blazers as same old troubles pop up

When the Nets lost 10 of 12 games before Friday’s win over the Thunder, the rock bottom moment was losing to the Wizards, who have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets had a similar crater moment Sunday losing at home 134-127 in overtime to the Trail Blazers, owners of the Western Conference’s second-worst record. Fans at Barclays Center who rejoiced at the end of regulation, left in disbelief after the team’s 11th loss in 14 games.

Mikal Bridges started that joy on a game-tying jumper with 1.5 seconds left in regulation. But Malcolm Brogdon took it away with a pair of three-pointers in overtime to put Portland (10-25) up for good.

Brogdon had eight of his 18 points in overtime as the Trail Blazers shot 6-for-7 in the period and Nets coach Jacque Vaughn had few words to say and was visibly frustrated.

“Very disappointing, just overall, to not win this basketball game. Extremely disappointing,” Vaughn said.

Bridges scored 42 points, his third 40-point game of the season, but it meant little to him or the Nets (16-21). Simons had 38 points to lead the Trail Blazers, who made 20 three-pointers on 38 attempts for a scorching 52.6%.

The Trail Blazers, who snapped a three-game losing streak, entered Sunday with the NBA’s worst field goal percentage. It was one of several issues that put the Nets in a defensive tailspin the last three weeks.

"Our defense is predicated on protecting the paint,” Bridges said. "So we give up threes, and it's tough when you play teams with guys that can shoot. It hurts."

With the Nets down 108-101 with 4:40 left, Bridges scored three of the Nets’ next four baskets to set up Dennis Smith Jr making a go-ahead layup with 1:46 left.

But Simons answered back with a three-pointer to put the Trail Blazers up 113-111 with 1:23 left. Bridges tied the game with a jumper and then after Shaedon Sharpe made a layup with 5.5 seconds left, Bridges got to the left side of the court for a step-back, 15-foot jumper.

It should’ve been another moment in his catalog of clutch play this season. Instead, after Bridges put the Nets up 123-121 with 2:23 left in overtime, the Trail Blazers closed the game on a 13-4 run.

“You just want to win this one bad,” Bridges said. “Just trying to get a streak going but we got another game coming up, just got to go get that one.”

Jerami Grant had 27 points for the Trail Blazers and Sharpe added 21 points off the bench.

Cam Johnson had 17 points for the Nets while Nic Claxton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, tying his season-high. Smith added 10 points and 10 assists off the bench before fouling out.

Day’Ron Sharpe had 11 points and six rebounds but left the game in the fourth quarter with a sprained left knee and didn’t return. Vaughn said he’ll get an MRI on Monday and won’t immediately travel with the team to France.

It added another blow to a team still struggling to consistently defend over the past three weeks. Even defeating the Thunder couldn’t hide it as the Nets let a 32-point, second-half lead whittle down to six in that game.

It made for an disappointing flight after the game as the Nets face the Cavaliers Thursday in the NBA Paris Game while reckoning with allowing an opponent to launch and make so many threes.

"You have to pick your poison,” Vaughn said. “We have to protect the rim first and right now we didn't do either tonight. They got to the rim on us and shot threes. Can't do both."