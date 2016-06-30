Nets waive point guard Jarrett Jack

The Nets requested waivers on veteran guard Jarrett Jack on Thursday, the team announced.

Jack had been the Nets starting point guard and a team leader last season before a season-ending knee injury in January. Jack suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a small medial meniscus tear in his right knee. Jack started 32 games and averaged 12.8 points, a team-high 7.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season.

The move comes with the free agency period set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. The Nets reportedly have interest in free agent guard Jeremy Lin. Mike Conley and Rajon Rondo are the top free agent point guards in free agency and the Nets could have interest.

Jack was due to make $6.3 million in 2016-17, although only $500,000 was guaranteed.

Jack played in 112 games in two seasons with the Nets, averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.

Jack has played for seven teams in his 11-year career.