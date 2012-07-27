Nets will be a big TV attraction

The Nets will begin their inaugural season in Brooklyn on Nov. 1 and christen the Barclays Center against the Knicks in a nationally televised TNT game.

If that isn't significant enough, it's the first of 12 games Deron Williams and the Nets will play on TNT and ESPN. They will play another five on NBA TV. The Nets didn't appear on TNT or ESPN last season and were on a major national TV network once during the 2010-11 season.

But the move to Brooklyn and the Nets' busy offseason, which included re-signing Williams and trading for six-time All-Star Joe Johnson, has raised expectations as well as the interest level in the team.

Another indication of that: The Nets will host the Celtics at noon on Christmas Day on ESPN. Also, all four of the Nets' games against the Knicks will air on TNT, ESPN or NBA TV.

The Knicks also will play at Barclays on Dec. 11. The Nets will visit the Garden twice.

The Nets will open the season with three straight games and six of their first eight in their new home.

LeBron James and the NBA champion Miami Heat make their only appearance in Brooklyn on Jan. 30, a game that will air on ESPN. Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash and the Lakers will make their only trip to Barclays on Feb. 5 to close out a four-game homestand for the Nets.

Johnson will return to Atlanta for the first time Jan. 16.

The Nets will play eight straight road games from March 18-April 3. It's part of a difficult season-ending stretch in which they play 11 of 16 games on the road.