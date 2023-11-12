Mikal Bridges scores 27 points to lead Nets past Wizards

Some businesses close on Sundays. The Nets and Wizards were in action but their shooting took a day off.

It almost ruined the Nets welcoming back Nic Claxton from injury. But Mikal Bridges shook off his own poor shooting to spur a fourth quarter comeback as the Nets won, 102-94, at Barclays Center

The Nets had a season-low in points against a Wizards team ranked last in points allowed per game and second-to-last in defensive rating. But trailing 87-82 with 5:56 left, they closed the game on a 20-7 run.

Bridges scored nine of his 27 points during that fourth quarter run, including a steal and layup to tie the game at 92. He put the Nets ahead for good with a free throw and jumper on back-to-back possessions.

The Nets (5-5) also forced four turnovers in the final 2:30 and Claxton’s fourth block with 55.5 seconds left stopped a Kyle Kuzma layup with the Nets up three.

Claxton, who missed eight games with a high ankle sprain, had 10 points and 13 rebounds, three shy of his career high.

It helped the Nets recover from shooting just 37.8 from the field and having 19 turnovers leading to 28 points for the Wizards (2-7), who shot 37.5% for the game. As a result, the Nets coughed up a 17-point lead in the first half.

They never trailed through three quarters yet the Wizards climbed back to take an 82-81 lead with 7:57 remaining.

The Nets also finished 12-49 on three-pointers Bridges shot just 11-for-29 a career-high in attempts and 2-for-14 on threes, extending a slump where he’s shooting a career-low 30.2% on three-pointers

However, Bridges set a career-high with 13 rebounds, one of three Nets with at least 12 rebounds.

The Nets led 30-15 after the first quarter but poor shooting in the second cut that deficit to eight by halftime at 49-41. It didn’t help they started the game missing their first 10 three-point attempts. Cam Johnson, in his second game back from injury, started 0-for-5 beyond the arc and finished 2-for-11 while scoring 14 points.

As Claxton came back, the Nets nearly had another injury scare. Lonnie Walker IV came down awkwardly on his left leg after driving for a layup. He stayed on the floor for a while before walking slowly to the locker room with what the team called a left knee injury

Walker returned in the third quarter and scored five points. The Nets had five players score in double figures.