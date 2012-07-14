Tyshawn Taylor catching on quickly with Nets

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Brooklyn Nets summer league team had already had its video session. Another one was set aside for Tyshawn Taylor.

Assistant coach Popeye Jones, in charge of the week's activities, focused on showing the rookie from Kansas some defensive techniques. How to deliver pressure. Getting over ball screens.

Taylor, 22, who played high school ball at Jersey City St. Anthony, soaked it all in.

"They were just telling me that the NBA game is a game of angles. It's a learning process," Taylor said. "There's so much more to this NBA game than in college, and I'm just learning as I go."

The learning curve is fast. A few hours later, when the Nets faced the Oklahoma City Thunder, Taylor anticipated a pass, made the steal and went coast to coast. The early success bred additional success, and Taylor finished the day with a game-high 23 points.

"You've got to let him learn," Jones said. "He's played basketball long enough."

Learning is the key word for Taylor, who is projected to be the Nets' backup point guard behind Deron Williams this season. The summer league performance was promising; Taylor averaged 15.5 points in four games, shooting 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range.

Taylor has responded to everything Jones has thrown at him. On Thursday, it was a matter of seeing what Taylor could do in the pick-and-roll, and he flourished.

"I think I came in [this week] and did what I'm supposed to do," Taylor said. "I showed that I can run a team, make shots. I did what my coaches wanted to see me do."

Taylor and MarShon Brooks, the second-year shooting guard who spent the early part of the week as a piece of the Dwight Howard trade that fell through, had a solid two-man game going. The Taylor-Brooks combo could see a lot of backup minutes, and Brooks can live with that.

"I like the way Taylor has stepped up," said Brooks, who lit up the Indiana Pacers for 34 points in the Nets' only win Friday. "He's done a good job of learning the game, slowing it down and let it come to him."

Taylor is excited about serving under Williams' tutelage. Both had the same college coach; Bill Self was at Illinois before Kansas.

"There's probably some similarities we have, and that'll be interesting," Taylor said. "How could I not be excited about playing with Deron? There's a lot I can learn. This is still basketball, but there's more to it. I have to be ready for understanding my role and understanding my team, but I'm open to the challenge. All rookies go through the process."