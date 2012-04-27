Baum scores 11 to lead Bellmore JFK
Junior Kerri Baum had career-highs in goals (11) and points (13) Thursday as Bellmore JFK topped Great Neck North, 21-15, in Nassau Conference 3B girls lacrosse.
Sara Rothery added a goal and five assists for Bellmore JFK (4-4).Bethpage 15, Glen Cove 10: Senior Danielle Bergersen had a career-high 11 points (8 goals, 3 assists) to lead Bethpage (5-4) in Conference 3B. Senior Lindsay Cafiero added four goals and a career-high five assists.BOYS LACROSSE
Oyster Bay 10, Malverne/East Rockaway 6: Zach Greenspan had four goals and an assist and Collin Martinez had three goals and two assists to lead Oyster Bay (1-5) to its first varsity win in school history in non-league.Glenn 16, Center Moriches 5: Mike Tufano had all three of his goals and two assists during a 12-0 second quarter to lift Glenn (6-5) in Division II. Andrew Sannito added four goals in the win.BASEBALL
Valley Stream Central 9, Port Washington 2: Mike Marmol threw a no-hitter with five walks for Central (2-6) in a Nassau Conference AA-II game that was called after six innings by darkness. Ricky Grosso went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.Westbury 9, Roosevelt 8: Oscar Torres' singled drove in Ralph Davis in the bottom of the eighth to win it for Westbury (4-4) in Countywide. Davis went 3-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs. SOFTBALL
Comsewogue 19, Glenn 1: Meghan Zimbler tossed a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks to lead Comsewogue (4-6) in a Suffolk League V/VI crossover. Alisha Dovicsak went 3-5 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Northport 2, Sachem North 1: Jamie Borden doubled home Erin Joyce in the bottom of the seventh to win it for Northport (6-5) in a League I/II crossover. Borden was 2-for-3, and Molly Jarrett struck out 13 and walked two in a one-hitter.BOYS GOLF
Friends Academy 6, Syosset 3:Christian Fitzgerald shot 3-under 32 on the front nine at Piping Rock CC to lead Friends (4-2) in Nassau Conference II.Hewlett 9, Long Beach 0:Jason Karkus shot 1-over 37 at Lido Beach for Hewlett (6-1) in Conference I.St. Anthony's 7, St. John the Baptist 0:Kyle Cunningham shot an even-par 35 and Matt Windmiller shot a 36 to lead St. Anthony's (5-1) at Huntington Country Club in CHSAA.BOYS BADMINTON
Miller Place 8, Half Hollow Hills 1:Carson Hammer and Peter Brindley defeated John Stanis and Jason Shiengold in third doubles, 15-7, 15-7, to lead Miller Place (8-0).Smithtown East 6, Patchogue-Medford 3:Tyler Gomes defeated James Mandart in first singles, 15-12, 15-8, for Smithtown East (4-4).GIRLS BADMINTON
Oceanside 4, Valley Stream North 3:Maggie O'Keefe and Ashley Engelhard beat Megan Mazza and Jen Zhang, 21-13, 21-12, in the deciding first doubles match for Oceanside (6-3).Half Hollow Hills 8, Miller Place 1:Hannah Fingers defeated Arianna Moriarty in first singles, 11-1, 11-2, to lead Half Hollow Hills (8-0).St. John the Baptist 4, Sacred Heart 3:Alyssa Esposito defeated Gina Medayil in third singles, 21-9, 21-12, to lead St. John the Baptist (5-2) in CHSAA.