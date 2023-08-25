Belgian cyclist Tijl De Decker dies after crash during training

BRUSSELS — A 22-year-old Belgian cyclist died Friday following a crash in training earlier this week, the Lotto Dstny team said.

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our rider Tijl De Decker,” the Belgian team said. “Today Tijl has lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained after his crash on training last Wednesday.”

De Decker, a winner of Paris-Roubaix in the Espoirs category this year, had been brought to the hospital for surgery in the Belgian town of Lier after he collided with a car. He was then transported to Antwerp University Hospital and placed in an induced coma.

“Despite the best efforts of the staff at the hospital, Tijl couldn’t make it through and this morning he lost his battle,” his team said.

De Decker had joined the Lotto Dstny development team this year.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We are devastated by the loss of our cyclist,” team CEO Stéphane Heulot said. “Tijl showed big progression this year and we believed in his growth margin. Stepping up to the pro team was a logical choice. Unfortunately he will never turn pro and we will always remember him as a talented young rider and a warm and friendly person off the bike."

De Decker's death came after Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died in June after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse.