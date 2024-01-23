Belgian bike race organizers apologize over offensive cartoon

BRUSSELS — Organizers of a classic bike race in Belgium have apologized for publishing a cartoon of Wout van Aert that drew criticism for its perceived homophobic nature.

The drawing pictured Van Aert finishing the Cyclocross World Cup in Spain without a saddle. The Belgian rider won the race despite a crash near the end, losing part of his bike's saddle.

The cartoon was accompanied with a caption that read: “Wout van Aert crosses the finish line without a saddle. LGBTQ community blazing.”

The post provoked a backlash on social networks, prompting the organizers' apology.

“As E3 Saxo Classic, we would like to apologize for the cartoon," organizers said on X, formerly Twitter. “We certainly didn’t want to offend anyone here. We misjudged the cartoon. We will certainly discuss this internally. Our sincere apologies.”

It was not the first time the Belgian race drew criticism for provocative communications after repeatedly promoting their event with sexist posters.