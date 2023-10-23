Bishan Bedi, India cricket great who claimed 266 test wickets with dazzling spin, dies at 77

NEW DELHI — Bishan Bedi, the India cricket great whose dazzling left-arm spin claimed 266 test wickets, has died. He was 77.

The death of Bedi, who underwent multiple surgeries over the last two years that included a knee operation a month ago, was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday.

“The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India Test Captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi,” the BCCI wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in these tough times. May his soul rest in peace.”

Bedi was part of the famous Indian spin quartet with Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan in the 1970s.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He grabbed his 266 wickets in 67 test matches, but played only 10 ODIs between 1974-79, picking up seven wickets.

He is survived by his wife and two children.