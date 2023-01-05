Books turning into movies in 2023: "Oppenheimer," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," more

Nothing compares to reading a good book to wind down after a long day. Pack a book in your bag for commutes, keep them handy for boring events, or use them as coffee table displays. Books are great to keep around, they’re also fun to read.

There’s also something special about reading a book before it hits theaters. To know what happens before it actually happens, to put a face with the name you’ve been reading, or to see if that one protagonist actually dies or if they don’t. Regardless, reading a book before it truly hits the mainstream holds an emotional, special connection.

Get ahead of everyone else waiting to see the movie, read the book NOW. Check out our list below of the books that are hitting the big screen this year.

The Witching Hour by Anne Rice

Rowan Mayfair, a beautiful woman, a brilliant practitioner of neurosurgery—aware that she has special powers but unaware that she comes from an ancient line of witches—finds the drowned body of a man off the coast of California and brings him to life. He is Michael Curry, who was born in New Orleans and orphaned in childhood by fire on Christmas Eve, who pulled himself up from poverty, and who now, in his brief interval of death, has acquired a sensory power that mystifies and frightens him.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The movie drops on January 5. 2023.

Get “The Witching Hour” on Kindle for $9.99 or free on Audiobook.

The Pale Blue Eye by Louis Bayard

At West Point Academy in 1830, the calm of an October evening is shattered by the discovery of a young cadet’s body swinging from a rope. The next morning, an even greater horror comes to light. Someone has removed the dead man’s heart. Augustus Landor—who acquired some renown in his years as a New York City police detective—is called in to discreetly investigate. It’s a baffling case Landor must pursue in secret, for the scandal could do irreparable damage to the fledgling institution. But he finds help from an unexpected ally—a moody, young cadet with a penchant for drink, two volumes of poetry to his name, and a murky past that changes from telling to telling. The strange and haunted Southern poet for whom Landor develops a fatherly affection, is named Edgar Allan Poe.

The movie comes out on January 6, 2023.

Get “The Pale Blue Eye” on Paperback for $11.99 or on Kindle for $14.99

Lockwood & Co. by Jonathan Stroud

In the six months since Anthony, Lucy, and George survived a night in the most haunted house in England, Lockwood & Co. hasn’t made much progress. Quill Kipps and his team of Fittes agents keep swooping in on Lockwood’s investigations. Finally, in a fit of anger, Anthony challenges his rival to a contest: the next time the two agencies compete on a job, the losing side will have to admit defeat in the Times newspaper.

This movie comes out on January 27, 2023.

Get “The Whispering Skull” on Hardcover for $14.14 or on Kindle for $6.99

The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay

Seven-year-old Wen and her parents, Eric and Andrew, are vacationing at a remote cabin in New Hampshire. A handful of miles from the Canadian border, far removed from the bustle of city life, cut off from the urgent hum of cell phones and from the internet, they are more than two miles away from their closest neighbors.

This movie comes out on February 3, 2023.

Get “The Cabin at the End of the World” on Kindle for $8.99 or free on Audiobook.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret by Judy Blume

Margaret Simon, almost twelve, likes long hair, tuna fish, the smell of rain, and things that are pink. She’s just moved from New York City to Farbook, New Jersey, and is anxious to fit in with her new friends—Nancy, Gretchen, and Janie. When they form a secret club to talk about private subjects like boys, bras, and getting their first periods, Margaret is happy to belong.

This movie comes on April 28, 2023.

Get “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” on Kindle for $7.99 or on Paperback for $6.99

Harold and the Purple Crayon by Crockett Johnson

One evening Harold decides to go for a walk in the moonlight. Armed only with an oversize purple crayon, young Harold draws himself a landscape full of wonder and excitement.

The movie comes out on June 30, 2023.

Get “Harold and the Purple Crayon” on Paperback for $7.99 or for free on Kindle.

American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherman

The definitive biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the iconic figures of the twentieth century, a brilliant physicist who led the effort to build the atomic bomb for his country in a time of war, and who later found himself confronting the moral consequences of scientific progress.

The movie comes out on July 21, 2023.

Get “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” on Paperback for $20.49 or Kindle for $13.99

Dune by Frank Herbert

Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive.

The second movie comes out on November 3, 2023.

Get the “Dune” book series set II on Paperback for $29.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanna Collins

It is the morning of the reaping that will kick off the tenth annual Hunger Games. In the Capitol, eighteen-year-old Coriolanus Snow is preparing for his one shot at glory as a mentor in the Games. The once-mighty house of Snow has fallen on hard times, its fate hanging on the slender chance that Coriolanus will be able to outcharm, outwit, and outmaneuver his fellow students to mentor the winning tribute. The odds are against him. He’s been given the humiliating assignment of mentoring the female tribute from District 12, the lowest of the low. Their fates are now completely intertwined — every choice Coriolanus makes could lead to favor or failure, triumph or ruin.

The movie comes out on November 17, 2023.

Get “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” on Hardcover for $14.62 or on Kindle for $17.99

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

Willy Wonka’s famous chocolate factory is opening at last! But only five lucky children will be allowed inside. And the winners are: Augustus Gloop, an enormously fat boy whose hobby is eating; Veruca Salt, a spoiled-rotten brat whose parents are wrapped around her little finger; Violet Beauregarde, a dim-witted gum-chewer with the fastest jaws around; Mike Teavee, a toy pistol-toting gangster-in-training who is obsessed with television; and Charlie Bucket, Our Hero, a boy who is honest and kind, brave and true, and good and ready for the wildest time of his life.

The movie comes out on December 15, 2023.

Get “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on Paperback for $6.78 or on Kindle for $7.99

©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.