Bowling for dollars: Ziesig's motivation

It's kind of refreshing when an athlete, for a change, says that it was, in fact, about the money.

There was no way around it for Brian Ziesig, explaining his motivation to compete in last week's PBA Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas. The Levittown native and resident, several years removed from his touring days, has grown comfortably ensconced in his family-man role. But that $250,000 prize was just too alluring to pass on.

"I wish I had a better reason than that," Ziesig said with a chuckle. He isn't back on the tour, but did rejoin the PBA last November to gain eligibility for this competition. "There is the tradition of that tournament and some of the big names that participate in it, but yeah, the money was huge."

After a strong start - he was in sixth place after 10 games - Ziesig struggled a bit and finished 34th out of 175 entrants. He did bank $4,400, though.

"Any time I can make a considerable amount of money and better my family," the 36-year-old said, "I'll do it."

Ziesig had risen to (modest) fame locally last March when he pulled a stunner close to home, winning the PBA's Plastic Ball Challenge at AMF Babylon Lanes. Competing as an amateur, he just eked his way into the tournament by placing ninth in a qualifying round. Then, in the competition, he shot from behind late to tie Jason Belmonte, and eventually upset the Australian star in a roll-off in the ESPN-televised final.

The $25,000 prize from that victory? It was quickly splurged.

"We had a baby," said Ziesig, whose wife, Christine, was pregnant with the couple's second child, Kyle, at the time. "It was perfect timing because we are able to do some things with the house to prepare for him coming."

Ziesig gave up competing on the tour in 2001, opting instead for the stability of a 9-to-5 and a steady income after starting a family. The Plastic Ball tournament was fine, because he didn't have to travel. After winning it, he insisted his "15 minutes are up" and nothing would change in his situation. That was a Sunday, and he was back to work at Ace Mitchell in West Babylon the following morning.

The night before, though, he received a hero's welcome at South Levittown Lanes, the local spot that he had promised a group of buddies, win or lose, he'd go hang out at after the tournament. More than 300 people showed up to congratulate him, and the days that followed became hectic with a bombardment of phone calls and interview requests.

"He stayed really grounded," Eileen Shultis, the Nassau high school bowling coordinator, said. A close friend of the family, Shultis started baby-sitting Brian when he was newborn. "He's handled himself so well through major events in his life."

Ziesig's older brother, Chris, said it's his dedication to his family that has kept Brian from rejoining the tour, as many people have suggested in the last year. "Family is very important to us," Chris said, adding that the Ziesigs still get together for Sunday dinner at their mother's. "When he was younger, things were different, but now, he picks his spots."

The next spot will likely be March 2 in Cheektowaga, N.Y. (near Buffalo), where Ziesig will attempt to defend his Plastic Ball title.

And, of course, there is a $20,000 prize.