Chaminade's Naughton throws perfect game

Chaminade's Robert Naughton won two games Friday, and one of them was perfect.

Naughton, a senior, pitched the first perfect game in the Flyers' 86-year history, according to assistant coach Shaun Manning, in a 6-0 win over St. Dominic in CHSAA. The perfect game followed the continuation and completion of a Chaminade-St. Dominic game from April 18, in which Naughton pitched one inning to earn the win in a 5-4 decision.

"I gave up one hit in that first game, so I thought I already gave up a hit and didn't even realize I had a perfect game until the fourth inning," Naughton said. "It's the best feeling in the world."Naughton used just 73 pitches and struck out 11. He only allowed three fly-ball outs, and had his bid for perfection threatened just once on a second-inning line drive to short that Terrence Connelly caught on a backhanded dive.