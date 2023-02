Hofstra’s grand plan to close the season without a stumble and go into the Colonial Athletic Association’s conference tournament next month as the No. 1 seed remains intact.

But on Saturday night against rival Stony Brook, the Pride almost saw it all come apart.

Hofstra got all it could handle from the Seawolves but stayed solid over the final four minutes and escaped Island Federal Credit Union Arena with a 68-65 CAA victory. The Pride have won 10 straight.

Tyler Thomas made a pair of free throws to give the Pride a 59-58 lead with 4:06 to play and start the stretch run. From that point to the final buzzer, Hofstra held Stony Brook to a free throw and a three-pointer until a Frankie Policelli three-pointer at the buzzer. The Pride also got points on all of their last five possessions.

Thomas had 23 points, Warren Williams had 12 points and Darlinstone Dubar 11 points to lead Hofstra (22-8, 15-2), which has only a home game against sub-.500 Northeastern left in the regular season.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 27 points and Keenan Fitzmorris scored 12 points for Stony Brook (10-19, 6-10), which has lost five of its last seven.

Stony Brook led by six at halftime and got through the first 10 minutes of the second half without falling behind, even as the Pride seemed to be shaking off the poor shooting of the first half. Hofstra tied the score at 37 and at 39, but each time the Seawolves answered with a bucket on the ensuing possession.

The Pride finally put together a bunch of solid possessions and scored eight unanswered points to get their first lead since 5-4. Williams made a layup for a 51-50 lead and German Plotnikov made a pair of free throws to make it 53-50 with 7:24 to play.

The Seawolves showed no quit after surrendering the lead. Stephenson-Moore made pull-up jumpers on consecutive trips for a 58-57 SBU lead with 4:23 to go.

Stony Brook gave its home crowd plenty to cheer about in the first half, riding tenacious defense and the offensive pop of Stephenson-Moore to a 33-27 halftime lead. The Seawolves held Hofstra to 36% shooting in the first half, including 3-for-16 shooting on the three-point arc and Stephenson-Moore — feted before the game as part of the senior night festivities — had 14 points and shot 6-for-9.

There haven’t been a lot of high-water marks for Stony Brook in this first season in the Colonial. The program was making the move from the far-weaker America East Conference and the Seawolves roster still is largely built to compete at that level. There was some optimism about players who coach Geno Ford recruited from the transfer portal, but that didn’t exactly work out.

The blueprint for the Seawolves was to have Sacred Heart transfer Aaron Clarke, an all-Northeast Conference selection last season, join Cornell transfer Dean Noll and Stephenson-Moore for a three-guard look in the backcourt. However, that didn’t work out as planned.

Clarke has been hampered all season with a back injury and appeared in only three games. And Noll suffered a season-ending knee injury before the first game. Going without two starters largely sabotaged the chances that SBU would have an impact season.

Stony Brook — like the rest of the CAA teams — will have a shot to make something special happen at the conference tournament but came into the final stretch of the season with a chance to have an impact of a different kind. Its final three regular-season games offered a chance to shape the conference tournament as the Seawolves had this game against first-place Hofstra and road games against third place UNC Wilmington and Charleston.

Stony Brook’s effort on the defensive end was noticeable in those first 20 minutes, especially the coverage of Tanahj Pettway and Kaine Roberts on Pride leading scorer Aaron Estrada. The Seawolves’ quick hands forced six turnovers by Estrada, who was only 1-for-12 shooting and had 10 points for the game.

SBU got its lead with a 17-7 run for a 17-12 first-half lead. The run covered about seven and a half minutes during which the Pride were 1-for-12 shooting. Stephenson-Moore’s offense made sure SBU got to the half still ahead.