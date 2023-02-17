Hofstra rolls to ninth consecutive victory

Hofstra star Aaron Estrada is having another spectacular season and is the frontrunner to again be named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Player of the Year. But here’s the thing: as outstanding as he is, that was the given going into the 2022-23 season.

Tyler Thomas however may have been the biggest unknown. The leading scorer for a 20-loss Sacred Heart team a year ago before an offseason transfer, the 6-3 wing was joining a bunch of new teammates and taking a new role. It has turned out perhaps better than anticipated.

Estrada had 21 points and Thomas added 13 on Thursday night as the first-place Pride shrugged off last-place Hampton for a 73-43 victory before 1,833 at Mack Sports Complex, its ninth consecutive victory and third straight where it never trailed.

Hofstra (21-8, 14-2) controls its own destiny and, should it win-out in its last two games, the Pride would be the No. 1 seed in the CAA’s tournament where an automatic NCAA Tournament bid will be the prize.

Warren Williams came off the bench to score 12 points and point guard Jaquan Carlos had eight assists and 10 rebounds for Hofstra. It held a third straight foe under 60 points by limiting the Pirates (6-22, 3-12) to 23% shooting and forcing them into 16 turnovers. Jordan Nesbitt led Hampton with 19 points.

Thomas is averaging 15.7 points on the season and 20.2 during the nine-game winning streak.

Pride coach Speedy Claxton became acutely aware of Thomas after a scrimmage before last season when he went for 20 points in the first half and finished with over 30.

“We were very familiar with him and we knew that if we were able to get him, we’d have the best backcourt in the league,” Claxton said. “Thank God he trusted in us and what we were preaching.”

Thomas was intrigued at the idea of playing for a coach who’d been an NBA guard and having a scorer like Estrada on the floor with him. He is shooting 49% overall this season and a team-best 41% on three-pointers as compared with 41% and 33% last season with the Pioneers.

“I’m really happy playing with these teammates and this style,” Thomas said. “I get a lot of easy shots playing off Aaron and playing off of [Carlos].”

Thomas was a tone-setter as Hampton quickly faded. He finished a fast break with a layup from Estrada just 5:05 into the game to make it 15-5. Thomas already had scored eight at that point and the Pride never looked back.

“We knew that he was a scorer and it would free me up so that I would be able to get my shots,” Estrada said of Thomas. “Having somebody to play off of who is just as talented as I am on offense . . . it really opens things up for both of us. Playing together is ultimately good for both of us.”

















